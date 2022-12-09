PHOTOS: Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin’s Son Lincoln Shines at School Event

Fans of “Teen Mom” have watched Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin co-parent for years now, and this week they did exactly that for a special event for their son Lincoln. It is not unusual for the two reality television stars to cross paths at games and events involving Lincoln, and they seem to have their co-parenting routines working fairly smoothly at this point. By the looks of the smiles on everyone’s faces in photos shared from this recent event, it was a nice evening for the whole family.

Lincoln Performed in His 3rd Grade Choir Concert

It is the time of year when many young kids in various areas of the country show off their musical abilities in choir or band concerts ahead of the holidays. That was the case for Lincoln and his class this week as well. Both “Teen Mom” stars shared photos from the event on their Instagram pages, and fans thought they were adorable.

Marroquin shared a photo on Instagram showing him standing behind Lincoln and he had one arm around his son’s shoulder as they smiled for a photo. Marroquin captioned the photo by simply writing, “My big dawg,” along with the “triumph” emoji. The icon of a yellow face with steam coming out of its nostrils and furrowed brows can be perceived as a signal of frustration or anger. As Emojipedia notes, however, it also represents feelings of pride, and that seemed the fitting application here. Marroquin had the comments closed on his Instagram post, but “Teen Mom” fans on Reddit had plenty to say about it.

“He looks so grown I can’t,” exclaimed one fan.

“This is cute. Precious Lincoln is in choir,” added another.

The ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Were All Smiles for the Concert

Lowry shared similar photos on her Instagram page as well. The “Teen Mom” star included four photos in her post, and the last two showed her kissing her son’s cheek. While Lincoln is at an age where he could resist such a move at a school event around friends, the third grader clearly loved the smooch from his mom. “I love this boy @lincmarroquin. Winter chorus concert for 3rd grade last night,” Lowry captioned the post.

As has steadily been the case for the past few months, a solid number of comments from “Teen Mom” fans were about the speculation Lowry has been pregnant with her fifth child. Others, however, focused on Lincoln and how adorable he looked.

“Stand up Kail, we wanna see your belly!!! But yay,” wrote one fan.

“@lincmarroquin is such an awesome kid. You guys should be proud,” commented Jo Rivera, Lowry’s ex-boyfriend and the biological father of her oldest son, Isaac.

“Yessss to the mommy kisses!” someone else praised.

Redditors got in on the action with this Instagram post too. “He looks so happy in the last pic, I think there’s a lot to say about Kail and some of her decisions but I really believe she loves her kids with her whole heart and makes sure they know,” another fan suggested.