Fans Unearth Pregnancy Photos of ‘Teen Mom’ Stars

From Chelsea Houska to Kailyn Lowry, the star of “Teen Mom” have shared pictures of their pregnant bellies on social media.

Fans started talking about some of the Teen Mom stars’ most talked about shoots when an original poster on Reddit unearthed photos of people like Houska, Lowry, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell when they were pregnant.

The thread sparked hundreds of upvotes and generated more than 400 comments, making it one of the most popular posts on the subreddit.

Bookout was shown when she was pregnant with her eldest son, 13-year-old Bentley, and her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards was also included in the photo.

The second picture of Bookout shows her when she was pregnant with one of her younger children, with her husband, Taylor McKinney, making an appearance. McKinney and Bookout have two children together: 7-year-old Jayde Carter and 6-year-old Maverick.

Next in the lineup was Jenelle Evans. The former “Teen Mom” star announced her pregnancy with her middle child — 8-year-old Kaiser — by having her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith, and her eldest son, 13-year-old Jace, by her side.

The following picture of Evans features her current husband, David Eason, cradling her belly when she was pregnant with her daughter, Ensley, now 5.

The original poster on Reddit included three pictures of Houska while pregnant, though none of them seem to have been while she was pregnant with her eldest daughter, 12-year-old Aubree, who she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind.

Houska went ton to marry her husband, Cole DeBoer, in 2016 and they have three children together: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

Lowell Honored a Baby She Miscarried

Catelynn Lowell held a maternity shoot for her final pregnancy. She discovered she expecting her third daughter, 3-year-old Vaeda, after having a miscarriage in 2019. She wore a maroon dress and rainbow flower crown to honor the baby she lost.

“We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected,” Lowell told Us Weekly in 2019. “This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited.”

Lowell and her husband, Tyler Balteirra, had four daughters together. They placed their eldest daughter, 13-year-old Carly, for adoption in 2009. They went on to welcome Nova, 9; Vaeda, and 11-month-old Rya Rose.

Lowry Deleted Pictures of While She Was Pregnant On a Trip in Iceland

Lowry took photos of her belly while she was pregnant with her sons, 12-year-old Isaac, 8-year-old Licoln and 4-year-old Lux.

Lowry was first skewered online in 2020 after she shared photos of a maternity shoot she did in Iceland, where she posed nude next to a horse while she was pregnant with her youngest child, 23-month-old Creed.

“Trolls don’t even know they’re getting hits of dopamine when they attack other people online,” Lowry wrote online at the time, per The Sun.

“Posting this photo didn’t go as planned. #yikes,” Lowry wrote on social media, according to The Sun.

Fans on Reddit agreed that the photoshoot went awry.

“I will never understand being naked by a pony. That’s the one I’ll truly never get,” one person wrote.

“Why the horse?!? Honestly, I liked most of them, even Kail’s first nude. The horse creeped me out though. Why?!?!?” a second fan wrote.

Some people said Lowry’s photoshoot was bizarre because she was just using the horse as a prop.

“I feel like Karl’s horse photoshoot could have worked, if she actually rode horses and spent literally any time in a stable in her daily life,” they wrote. “It’s so out of place and off-putting because she literally flew to Iceland to do it.”