Teen Mom Star Makes New Pregnancy Announcement

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd shared an exciting pregnancy update with her fans on January 1 via Instagram, alerting her followers that she and boyfriend Zach Davis are expecting a baby boy together. Cheyenne and Zach gathered a group of friends for the gender reveal party, where they used an airplane to help make their announcement. Everyone went outside and looked up at the sky, which was colored with bright blue smoke after the plane passed by. The crowd cheered set off fireworks of their own that also let out blue smoke.

Cheyenne said she was in shock–but “elated”–that she was having a boy.”Happiness is an understatement to try to explain how we feel,” she wrote for the caption of the announcement. “My family and I are elated!!”

Ryder, the 3-year-old daughter she shares with ex Corey Wharton, is happy to be having a little brother. In fact, according to Cheyenne, Ryder knew all along that her mom was expecting a son. “I know she’s going to be an amazing big sister,” Cheyenne wrote. “Mommy and daddy love you & can’t wait to meet you.”

For those who were concerned about so many people getting together during a pandemic–especially with Ryder having VLCAD–Cheyenne let her followers know that everyone was tested before the party. “Everyone who attended quarantined and was tested 3 to 4 times before attending our gender reveal to make sure we were being as safe as possible,” she said.

Cheyenne Is Grateful to Be a Mother For a Second Time

The day before they made the announcement, Cheyenne shared a photo from the gender reveal party, which showed a background that read, “Here for the sex.”

Cheyenne reflected on 2020 during the final day of the year. “2020 has been a hell of a year, one that we will not forget,” she wrote. “It has been filled with so many ups and downs. I am ready to take on 2021 with new energy and a positive spirit.”

“This year God blessed me in ways I could have never imagined,” she continued. “I’m honored to be a mommy for the second time!”

Cheyenne Slammed Fans For Gossiping About Her Pregnancy

While Cheyenne is thrilled to be pregnant for a second time, she took the second half of her announcement to condemn people who questioned her body while she was in the first trimester of her pregnancy.

“Our pregnancy was never some huge secret like many of you have assumed and exposed over and over again,” she started her post. “Many women wait for their first trimester before they announce.”

Cheyenne told her followers that they need to “do better” when it comes to talking about other people’s bodies. “I showed a lot quicker this pregnancy. I have been getting asked and told I was pregnant for the past two years. Any sign of weight gain and I was being told I was pregnant,” she cautioned. “Please do better and respect women, their bodies and do your best not to diagnose them over a picture.”

