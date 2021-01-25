Pregnant Teen Mom Alum Chelsea Houska Gets Dragged

Pregnant Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska was criticized by fans after her home goods line Aubree Says launched on January 25. Some people on Reddit slammed the South Dakota native for the prices on Aubree Says, claiming they were unaffordable for most people.

“$100 for a *ding dang* yellow throw blanket, a mug and a candle,” one commenter wrote.

“Chelsea is f***ing delusional. I can get this same shit at target all together for like 50 bucks,” another person wrote. “Like it actually pisses me off how overpriced her basic a** s*** is. What an entitled brat.”

A third person argued Aubree Says was geared toward mothers but most of the items didn’t seem kid-friendly. “It’s weird that she is marketing specifically to people with small children when none of these items (save for the “Mommy & Me” hats) have anything to do with children,” they wrote.

It’s not the first time Chelsea was accused of selling over-priced items. She faced a similar backlash when her $185 diaper bag launched with Itzy Ritzy in September 2020.

Aubree Says’ Motto Is That The Home Is the ‘Incubator’ For the Family

When conceptualizing Aubree Says, Chelsea said she wanted to help families create a space that felt “cozy.”

“I believe in big dreams. Aubree Says is one of them,” Chelsea writes on the Aubree Says website. “We are setting out to make the kind of products that turn four white walls into cozy homes — for families of all kinds. So that you and your family can dream big, too.”

“A cozy home isn’t just pleasant — it’s important,” she continues. “When it feels like us, when it reflects us, it makes our family stronger.”

She was elated to announce the website’s launch on January 25. “Someone is *very* excited that Aubree Says is finally live!” Chelsea wrote on a photo that showed husband Cole DeBoer smiling. “Or maaaaaybe he’s just relieved to not have to hear about fabric and packaging samples for like four days.”

Chelsea Is Toward The End of Her Pregnancy

The former MTV personality is far into her pregnancy, with Chelsea revealing she was due in early February. She hinted that her fourth baby might come at the end of January because all of her other children were born before their due date. This includes her 4-year-old son Watson, who was born on January 25.

“My due date is in February. It’s actually two days after I was due with Watson,” she told a fan during an Instagram live, as noted by The Sun. “But Watson actually came end of January. So we’re thinking it will be the same with this one. She’ll probably come end of January or very early February.

“But I guess you never know. My babies tend to come a couple of weeks early so that’s what my doctor is thinking with this one,” she continued. “They’ll have very close birthdays.”

While Chelsea revealed that she and Cole are expecting a baby girl, they’re keeping the child’s name a secret until she is born.

