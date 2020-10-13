Pregnant Chelsea DeBoer Opens Up About Fourth Baby

Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are so excited about the arrival of baby No. 4. While this is Chelsea’s fourth pregnancy, this is the third time Cole is becoming a father. Chelsea’s oldest daughter, Aubree, is from her previous relationship with Adam Lind.

While Adam hasn’t been allowed to have unsupervised visits with Aubree because of his legal issues, viewers have watched Cole fill that father-figure role for Aubree. The couple is also parents to 3-year-old Watson and 2-year-old Layne.

Chelsea, who announced her pregnancy on Instagram in August, said time is going by fast. “Oh, my gosh,” she told Heavy in a phone interview. “It’s been flying by.”

Cole agreed. “It’s going so fast, and I feel like I’m a hold her next week, but I still gotta wait a little while, you know,” he told Heavy.

The couple, who spoke to Heavy in a joint phone interview in September, said they were prepared for the new baby. “We’re halfway… And I feel like we know what to do. We’re prepared,” Chelsea said. “We’re ready to go.”

“We’re pros!” Cole enthusiastically added.

Chelsea Says Pregnant Is Weird In General

Chelsea said she hasn’t experienced anything strange during her pregnancy.

“I mean, pregnancy is just weird in general. It’s crazy that this is my fourth baby and how different each pregnancy can be,” she said. “Like you think you know, what can happen but no it’s still a curveball, but I can’t think of anything weird.”

“My babies like to come a little bit early, so we don’t expect to go like fully to the due date, but nothing crazy early, but I feel like I got pretty good pregnancies,” she added.

Chelsea has her own clothing line through Lily and Lottie and a diaper bag collaboration with Itzy Ritzy. Creating a children’s clothing line could be in her future.

“I’m so picky about kids’ clothes. It’s definitely crossed my mind so we’ll see,” she said. “But I’m definitely very picky when it comes to dressing the kids.”

“Oh, for sure,” Cole added. “They definitely got style.”

Chelsea Says Aubree And Cole Are A Big Help With Raising The Children

Chelsea gushed over Cole and her oldest daughter during an interview with E! News, saying Cole–and even 10-year-old Aubree–are there to help her with the babies.

“I’m more of the laid-back parent and he’s definitely more paranoid and worried all the time, which is funny because it’s usually the mom but I mean, he’s so helpful,” Chelsea told the publication in February 2019. “He changes diapers. He gets in there. He does it all.”

The Teen Mom 2 star added that Aubree is a huge help. “I honestly think that she makes life so much easier,” Chelsea said. “Having Aubree’s help has been amazing. She loves helping. She plays with her brother when I need her to. She can get his little boots on or something when we’re heading out the door so she’s been amazing.”

