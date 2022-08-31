‘Teen Mom’ Star Quits Show Ahead of ‘The Next Chapter’

After fighting with her co-stars on season 4 of “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant,” Rachel Beaver said she is bowing out of the show after two seasons. The Tennessee resident said her mental health is more important than money.

“I appreciate the opportunity I have been given. It was fun while it lasted,” Beaver, 20, wrote in a statement online. “With that being said, I will be going live more often after this season is over and making a new YouTube channel to vlog my real authentic life. Thank you for all the support I’ve received while doing the show, I’m forever grateful.”

Beaver shares her 3-year-old daughter, Hazlee, with her ex-boyfriend, Drew Brooks.

In a preview on Teen Mom’s Instagram page, Beaver accused her co-stars — Maidsen Beith, Kayla Sessler, Kiaya Elliot and Briana Jaramillo — of attacking her.

“Y’all all literally only come at me because I’m the most disliked one on the show,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. It’s pretty obvious I got degraded for no reason at all & no body deserves to get personally attacked. Period.”

Beaver Was Feuding WIth Sessler

Beaver and Sessler got into a fight via the “Young & Pregnant” group chat after Beaver didn’t want to go to a reunion taping in Los Angeles because it coincided with her birthday.

“For you to not want to finish strong and filming and do the work to promote this season is a huge f*** you to the rest of the cast who does appreciate this opportunity and wants to make the best of it,” Sessler said to Beaver in the leaked group chat.

“You’re an idiot,” Sessler wrote as she continued to fight with Beaver. “Please come to the reunion so Ashley can drag you. Since you’re claiming you want to fight her there.”

“Rachel imma leave it at this cuz you aren’t comprehending anything kayak or I were trying to tell you,” Sessler added. “If you think you said nothing wrong to me you really must be delusional or just the crack idk.”

Beaver Called Out MTV Too

Her co-stars weren’t the only people Beaver called out. She had an issue with MTV after they didn’t invite her to film “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” because she can’t legally drink alcohol.

“I love being one of the youngest girls on “Teen Mom” & getting excluded from events,” she wrote via Instagram stories on August 13. “Didn’t know showing us getting drunk was more important than getting the children together. But pop off. Lmfaoo.”

“btw I’m not invited to “Teen Mom family reunion” because I’m not 21 yet,” she continued. “Teen. Mom. Make it make sense.”

Season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” is currently filming, according to a report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

The first time the girls go together, they received therapy to work on the relationships they had with their children’s fathers in San Diego, California. For Season 2, the cast is supposed to be going to Oregon, with MTV looking for a “woodsy vibe” this time around, an insider told The Ashley.

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” is slated to air on September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.