‘Teen Mom’ Star Says She ‘Lost’ Her Baby

“Teen Mom” Rachel Beaver shared an Instagram post about a miscarriage she suffered in 2019. Beaver was inspired to write her post after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the historic Roe v. Wade decision on June 24, meaning there is no longer a federal constitutional right to abortion.

Beaver, 20, posted a picture of a sonogram and remembered when she lost her child.

“I was 17 years old on September 13, 2019, when I lost my baby… I will never forget feeling the most pain in my life as I watched my baby flatline right in front of my eyes,” she said. “The doctors at the time thought it was best I get a D&E… a procedure they use for abortions as well.”

Beaver Said She Wants to Help People

Beaver maintained that abortions were a fundamental right for women.

“When you’re sitting here supporting & justifying this decision that was made yesterday realize abortion procedures are necessary for health care,” she said.

Beaver talked about how pregnancy effect’s a person’s mental health. “& let’s talk about mental health , women that cannot mentally handle not only having a baby but being pregnant as well,” she said. “& rape victims of friends, random people, even family members!”

The “Teen Mom” star finished her post by writing, “MY BODY, MY CHOICE.”

“With this all being said , the supreme court yesterday decided to not only take away our rights as women but take away our healthcare ensuring we are even safe,” she said at last. “If anyone woman out there needs help & I can somehow be here for you pls message me. 🤍 I will do everything I can & we will not be silenced!!!”