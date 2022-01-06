Rare Photo of a Young Chelsea Houska DeBoer Resurfaces

Fans couldn’t tell which Houska sister was “Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska DeBoer when a rare photo of the MTV personality resurfaced on Reddit.

The family picture was originally posted by DeBoer’s sibling, Angie Houska McDaniel, in 2017, but a pilferer from Reddit unearthed the image and posted it to social media on January 5, 2022.

“Tomorrow is Emily’s Birthday so you know what that means!! #birthdaythrowback. Im guessing this was taken around 1999. Happy Birthday, @emilyrhouska ❤️,” McDaniel wrote at the time. The picture was liked by Houska, as well as her father, Randy Houska.

The picture shows Melissa, Angie, Chelsea and Emily. The “Teen Mom 2” star is the second from the right. Though the star has changed her hair color various times over the years, recently abandoning her signature red hair for black, the throwback image reveals the South Dakota native’s natural color is blond.

The Instagram photo only has one comment: “Ahh aubree is Chelseas TWIN 💜.”

The response is referring to DeBoer’s eldest child: 12-year-old Aubree Skye Lind-DeBoer. The “Teen Mom 2” star welcomed Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

DeBoer went on to welcome three more children with her husband, Cole DeBoer. They share 4-year-old son Watson, 3-year-old daughter Layne and 11-month-old baby girl Walker June.

Fans Made Two Main Observations About the Photo

Once it was shared on Reddit, the picture generated a discussion that centered around three main things: how cute DeBoer was as a child, how much Aubree resembles her mother, and that DeBoer doesn’t look like herself anymore.

“It’s just hard to tell because Chelsea barely even looks like Chelsea,” one of the most popular comments said.

“Right. Aubree looks more like Chelsea than Chelsea at this point,” another fan agreed.

“Wow! Young blonde Chelsea is so cute! The eyes is where they look most similar,” a top response read.

DeBoer Seemingly Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’ to Protect Aubree

There has been endless scrutiny around DeBoer’s appearance since she quit “Teen Mom 2,” but the South Dakota native said she left the series that made her famous to protect her eldest child.

“It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” DeBoer told E! Online in May 2021. “There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess.”

She added, “There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

DeBoer also declined to appear on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” The spinoff series is grouping together the cast from “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG” to participate in a retreat where they do therapy exercises and fun activities.

The new series is slated to air on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

