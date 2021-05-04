Chelsea Houska Confesses the Real Reason She Left Teen Mom

For nearly 10 years Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska allowed MTV cameras to film her life, but when her oldest daughter started to be affected by the show, the South Dakota native was ready to call it quits. Chelsea revealed Season 10 would be last and it’s a decision she’s at peace about.

“There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess,” the mother-of-four told E! News on May 4. “It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore.”

When she first announced her departure in October 2020 she said it was because she wanted to focus on other projects, not because of 11-year-old daughter Aubree who she shares with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

“There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time,” Chelsea continued. “There came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

At 11 years old, Aubree was getting ready to become a teenager. Many of Chelsea’s segments focused on Aubree, whether it was getting her first cell phone or navigating her relationship with her paternal family. Being on television didn’t bother the 29-year-old when she was the focus, but Chelsea felt uncomfortable when it shifted toward Aubree being the nucleus of their storyline.

“When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view. I think that deserves to be private for her,” Chelsea told the publication. “That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life.”

Chelsea Might Return to TV

With more than 6 million Instagram followers, there are still plenty of people who are interested in Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer’s life. The couple just welcomed their fourth child, a 3-month-old baby girl named Walker. They also have a 4-year-old son Watson and 3-year-old daughter Layne.

If possible, the couple would love to get their own series on HGTV. They built their current home from the ground up and documented the process on their Down Home DeBoers Instagram page.

“Oh, God, Yeah. 100%. That’s our jam right there,” Cole emphatically told Heavy when asked if he would want his own spinoff show.

“I feel like we have really found that we just love this process so much,” Chelsea added. “We’re already looking around and thinking about flipping houses… I just feel like we don’t feel like we’re done after we build this house.”

Chelsea Wouldn’t Do a Reality Show That Focused on Her Children

Teen Mom 2 heavily follows how young mothers interact with their children and close family members, but if Chelsea were to appear on television again it probably wouldn’t be with her four kids.

“I always say that I would never go back to anything that’s about my kids’ personal life for sure,” Chelsea told E! News. “I don’t think I could do that. If something happened to be light-hearted and fun, I don’t think I would say no.”

