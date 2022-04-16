Reddit Users Accuse Jenelle Evans of ‘Lying’ about Neck Pain after TikTok Video

Jenelle Evans posted a TikTok on April 15, 2022, that left Reddit users confused.

In the video, Evans mouthed the words Will Smith spoke at this year’s Oscars. She then proceeded to bounce her head back and forth in what appeared to be a dance move.

In a Reddit post titled, “Neck problems where,” users questioned how Evans was able to move her neck this way after suffering from what she had previously been described as pain that “hurts pretty bad.”

In a TikTok posted on January 1, 2022, Evans stated that she was making her health a number one priority. “I’ve recently been diagnosed with two tumors in my spine.”

She continued, “They recently found out I have a tumor in my neck, which hurts pretty bad.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Reddit Users Slam Jenelle Evans

On Reddit, users did not appear to be pleased with Evans’ TikTok.

One person wrote, “to be fair, this is probably her giving herself neck problems.”

Another added, “I guess the tumors in her lower back took the day off.” And a third echoed those sentiments, writing, “She never could keep up with her own lies…”

Yet another bashed the former “Teen Mom” star, writing, “Too stupid to even be a successful lying grifter.”

Jenelle Evans Opens up about Her Fibromyalgia Diagnosis

On March 11, 2022, Evans told E! Online that she had been diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

“For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick,” Evans shared. “My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

The former reality star said in response to the news of her diagnosis: “I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot. I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me.”

In late March 2022, Evans was hospitalized with “extreme chest pain.” She subsequently uploaded a blog post to her website. In the piece, she shared that she is being tested for myasthenia gravis, which is a “chronic autoimmune disorder in which antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscle, resulting in weakness of the skeletal muscles,” according to Johns Hopkins.

Evans wrote: “Lately, I’ve been taking time out for myself to focus on my health. As you might have heard, I was hospitalized not too long ago for extreme chest pain. They ruled out heart and lung issues in the ER. Since following up with my neurologist, their office has referred me to someone else who specializes in Myasthenia Gravis for a confirmed diagnosis. This new office will run more tests and one of them being another type of nerve study.”

Evans is mother to three children — Ensley, five, Jace, 12, and Kaiser, seven. She is married to her husband David Eason.