Fans Think Leah Messer’s Ex Robbie Kidd Commented on a ‘Teen Mom’ Reddit Post

Leah Messer’s ex-boyfriend Robbie Kidd caught fans’ attention on Wednesday, October 12, after he reportedly left a comment about his relationship with Messer on a “Teen Mom” Reddit thread.

A Reddit user by the name “pyramid kittens” shared a current photo of Kidd alongside the title, “Current picture of Leah’s ex Robbie. I got curious after all the talk about her recent breakup.”

A user named RKiddddd, who fans later said they confirmed was Robbie Kidd, replied to the post addressing his past with Messer.

“So I’m gonna go ahead and leave one comment here. Only serious one you’ll get from me,” RKiddddd replied. “Everyone sees this stuff and acts like I had some nefarious plan behind what I was doing. Yall understand that I was 15 years old, right? Leah was my first love and I was a horny little bastard. At 15 which one of yall could truthfully tell me that you’d turn down a piece from someone you were head over heels for?”

“You think I was thinking about the future and what it was going to do to anyone? Hell no,” he added. “I [saw an] opportunity to dance the horizontal [mambo] and took it. That’s it.”

A moderator of the “Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2” Reddit sub later said they confirmed that RKidddd was indeed Robbie Kidd.

“Yes, this is Robbie. We verified it was him. Even saw his Sam’s Club card 🙃,” they wrote in a comment.

Heavy has reached out to the Reddit user RKiddddd for further confirmation.

A Timeline of Leah Messer & Robbie Kidd’s Complicated History

Messer dated Kidd when they were teenagers before she got involved with ex-husband Corey Simms, with whom she shares twin daughters, Aleeah Grace and Aliannah.

According to E! News, Messer reconnected with Kidd after her first split from Simms. But the relationship didn’t last long. Messer reunited with Simms in 2010 and married him in October of that year.

However, Messer’s reconciliation with Simms is not where her relationship with Kidd ended.

E! News reported that Messer admitted to cheating on Simms with Kidd after her bachelorette party, a week before their October 2010 wedding.

“I just don’t know if I can get past cheating this time,” Simms said in an episode of “Teen Mom 2,” E! News reported. “The past three years I’ve been hurt more than I have in my whole life.”

Turns out Simms wasn’t bluffing. Messer and Simms divorced in 2011, ABC News reported.

Kidd re-entered Messer’s life while she was married to her second husband Jeremy Calvert.

According to The Ashley, Kidd came clean about the affair in a December 2014 interview with In Touch Weekly. The article is no longer accessible on the In Touch Weekly site.

The Ashley reported that Kidd said the two hooked up one time in October 2014.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley Split

Messer’s love life has been a hot topic among fans since her split from fiance Jaylan Mobley. The MTV star announced the split in a since-deleted Instagram post on October 11.

Since the break-up, rumors that Mobley was unfaithful have been circling the internet.

According to The Sun, Messer had reasons to suspect her fiance was cheating.

“Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful,” a source told the outlet.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Can’t Believe How Grown Up Aubree Looks in New TikTok