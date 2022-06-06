Fans Think Rya Rose Is Catelynn Lowell’s Mini-Me in New Video

Too cute! “Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Baltierra took to Instagram on June 3 to share an “adorable” video of her ten-month-old daughter Rya Rose.

In the video, Rya is wearing a red and white polka dot onesie and playing with her toys on the living room floor.

Catelynn can be heard in the background commenting on how much her daughter has grown.

“Look at you big girl,” the Michigan native said. “Are you so big? Standing up all by yourself.”

The video caught the attention of fans who couldn’t get over the resemblance between Catelynn and Rya.

“She is a mini Catelyn,” one fan wrote.

“She looks just like Cate,” another user commented.

“She is so adorable and just the right combination of you and Tyler but then again so are all your children your family is so blessed,” a third user added.

One fan pointed out that Rya resembles her older sister Carly, whom Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra put up for adoption in 2009.

“She looks a lot like Carley,” the fan wrote.

Catelynn Lowell Talks Mental Health

Catelynn discusses with Dr. Oz how she struggled with suicidal thoughts.

Catelynn opened up about her struggles with mental health during a September 2018 appearance on The Dr.Oz Show.

The 30-year-old revealed she started experiencing suicidal thoughts after suffering a miscarriage in 2017.

“I noticed that I was like picturing myself driving into [a] ditch and hitting a pole,” she told Dr. Oz. “Or I was like walking around my bedroom one day and there was a belt and I’m like ‘I could use that.’ And literally, it could be over with.”

The MTV star went on to say that during that dark time, she was thinking of every way possible to end her life.

Catelynn also spoke about her decision to put her eldest daughter Carly up for adoption and the impact it had on her life.

“I never really thought of like adoption being a trauma until recently,” she said. “I think it’s definitely hard sometimes.”

The “Teen Mom OG” star ended the segment by saying she was able to overcome hardships because of her resilience.

How Catelynn Lowell Handled Her Second Miscarriage

Catelynn suffered a second miscarriage in November 2020 but thankfully, the MTV star had a better handle on her mental health this time around.

According to Us Weekly, Catelynn spoke candidly about her loss on an episode of “Teen Mom OG” in April 2021, telling her husband, Tyler Baltierra, that the loss was not “overcoming” her.

“I think the only thing that’s different this time around is, obviously, my mental health is in a better state,” she told Tyler.

Catelynn noted that although her second miscarriage was not as hard as the first, it was still a “traumatic” experience.

“I can tell the mental health work I’ve done has worked, but that being said, it still sucks, and you still have a moment of being mad at your body,” she shared. ““It’s super hard and it’s a traumatic experience.”

