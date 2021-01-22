Ryan Edwards Dad Accuses Maci Bookout of Manipulating Bentley

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards’ dad Larry accused Maci Bookout of manipulating and lying to her son, Bentley. Ryan’s dad previously claimed that Maci was keeping the 10-year-old away from their family.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, Larry suggested Maci was controlling Bentley. “It’s pretty easy to convince children or to bend their minds how you want it,” Larry said. “I don’t know what goes on over [at Maci’s house]. I have no idea.”

Since Maci’s restraining order against Ryan was lifted in May 2020, a producer asked him: “So you’re technically allowed to reach out to Maci yourself, right?”

That’s when Ryan said he wouldn’t be contacting Maci about Bentley. “Oh yeah, but I don’t believe I will. Because she did an order of protection with about 30 lies last time,” Ryan explained. “I don’t feel the need to speak to her and bring some of that back into my life again.”

Maci took out an order of protection against Ryan in March 2018, claiming Ryan had sent her and her family threatening messages. Ryan was then ordered to stay 100-feet away from Maci, husband Tyler McKinney–and their two children Maverick and Jayde–for two years. The order didn’t apply to 12-year-old Bentley.

Ryan Said Maci Is Always In a ‘Crisis’

Ryan said he would like to see his son as much as possible, but proposed Maci makes that difficult.

“I would love to see him all the time but you know she’s always got some crisis and I’m just tired of it,” he said. “I miss him too,” Larry added.

Larry said he understood his son better after hearing Ryan’s reason for not trying harder to see Bentley. “You know I never really thought about it like that, but it’s kind of helped me to understand you and where you’re at,” he said. “Bentley’s getting so much older you know.”

Though Ryan’s wife Mackenzie Standifer was shown in the preview, she didn’t say anything about Maci or Ryan’s relationship with his ex.

Larry Is Unsure Ryan & Maci Will Ever End Their Feud

Maci’s protection order against Ryan is no longer active, but that doesn’t seem to have mended their fractured relationship. During an interview with The Sun, Larry was not confident Maci and Ryan would be able to repair things.

“Would I say never? Absolutely not. Would I say currently, or in a year or two? I don’t think so. I don’t believe that’s going to be possible. I would not say it’s impossible, but I wouldn’t bet on it,” Larry said. “After everything that’s happened, I just don’t believe that’s going to be possible for a long time.”

He mused Bentley could be the one to fix things. “Maybe Bentley will bring them together,” he said. “I don’t know. I believe time heals a lot of things.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it premieres Tuesday, January 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

