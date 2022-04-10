Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Accused of ‘Cultural Appropriation’

“Teen Mom OG” alum Mackenzie Standifer Edwards showed off a new look via Instagram, on April 8 but not everyone liked her new style.

Standifer, 25, donned a black sleeveless shirt, cream jeans and brown wedges. She accessorized her look with an oversized beige pentagon-shaped purse where she dangled some sunglasses. But it was the baby pink turban atop her head that sparked a discussion on social media.

“Hello Spring 🌼,” Standifer captioned the photo.

As fans on Instagram told her to “lose the turban,” Standifer updated her post on April 9.

“Edit: People have a lot to say about things that are different than the ‘norm,'” she wrote. “There’s so much time wasted trying to fit in or trying to be the same. It’s ok to step out of the box and try something new! Sometimes people love it and sometimes they hate it. But I think it’s really cool to be different! Be your own self, own your own style!”

Standifer received praise from Debra Danielsen, the mother of former “Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham. “Awesomeness 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Danielsen wrote.

Fans Skewered Standifer’s Alternative Look

Standifer might have wanted to embrace a new style, but she didn’t garner any brownie points with fans. A majority of people bashed the mother-of-three for her new look and especially took aim at her over her head wrap.

“Mack the fortune teller,” an original poster shared on Reddit.

“That’s the most white suburban turban I’ve ever seen lol,” one person said.

“She looks so freaking stupid. Nothing fits her in a flattering way, and girl, what the f*** is going on with the turban?!?” another said.

Some people worried if Standifer was co-opting her expression. “This airs on the side of cultural appropriation no?” a person wrote.

Others confused Standifer for “Teen Mom 2” alum Cheslea Houska DeBoer. “Wow, I thought that was Chelsea on scroll. Need my eyes testing again 😂,” they said.

Standifer Revealed Why She Married Edwards While He Was High

One of the most infamous “Teen Mom OG” moments occurred when MTV cameras caught Edwards driving while high on his way to his 2017 wedding to Standifer. He struggled to keep his eyes open and veered off the road, causing Standifer — who was in her wedding dress — to grab the wheel so they didn’t wreck their vehicle.

Years later, Stanfier opened up about why she went through with the rushed nuptials.

“Can I ask a series question? What made you go through marrying Ryan when he was so high? So high in fact he could have killed you both,” the fan wrote, according to a screenshot shared to Reddit on March 15, 2022.

“I was young, confused, nervous and made a very bad decision,” Standifer answered. “I’m so thankful no one was hurt. We made peace with it a long time ago together.”

“It was very hard going through that, much less publicly!” she said in another response, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I wasn’t even sure how to process what was happening much less my words to describe it. Rips my heart out looking back at everything! Feels like a lifetime ago! I feel like Ryan and I have a weight lifted completely off of our shoulders.”