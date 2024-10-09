‘Teen Mom’ Star Is Expecting a Baby Girl

“Teen Mom” personality Ryan Edwards and his girlfriend, Amanda Conner, are expecting.

Conner announced the news in a statement to People magazine, released on October 9.

“Ryan and I are very excited about our pregnancy. We have overcome so much in the last year and a half, and we are in a very happy, safe place,” read a portion of Conner’s statement.

She then referenced that she and Edwards have children outside of their relationship. According to Us Weekly, Conner is a mother to a son, who is not in her custody. In addition, Edwards and his ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout McKinney, have a son named Bentley. Edwards and his estranged wife, MacKenzie Edwards, also have two children, Jagger and Stella.

“For me, I can enjoy this pregnancy and I have a second chance at motherhood. For Ryan, he is in a place that he hasn’t been in for a long time. We are excited to move forward from our past mistakes,” stated Conner as reported by People magazine.

In addition, Conner said she and Edwards, who began dating in 2023, “have a great support system with family and friends.” According to Conner, their loved ones “are very happy for this new chapter of [their] lives.”

Ryan Edwards & Amanda Conner Shared They Are Having a Girl

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2024, Conner and Edwards confirmed they are expecting a girl.

“It’s not out there completely, but it doesn’t have to be a secret. We’re having a little girl, and I’m very excited and proud of it,” said Conner during the October 9 Us Weekly interview.

Edwards also shared that he “actually wanted a girl.”

In addition, Conner told the publication that she hopes her future child is “open” and “strong-minded.”

“Honesty is one of my biggest things, honest about who you are, about who me and Ryan are, I want to be honest about that. I don’t want to hide anything from her. I’m going to be very cautious,” said Conner. “I don’t want to be a helicopter mom, but I don’t want our child to go through anything that we’ve had to go through. I just want her to be very open to the world, but strong-minded about certain things.”

Ryan Edwards Shared Pictures of Him & Amanda Conner Posing on October 9

Edwards uploaded several pictures of him and Conner posing together on Instagram on October 9. The post features pictures of Edwards placing a hand on his girlfriend’s stomach.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to react to the post. Quite a few social media users congratulated the couple. Some commenters also referenced that Edwards and Conner have been open about their sobriety and past issues with addiction.

“People do change. Recovery is possible. My parents were drug addicts. My child has never known them as such and she’s 24 years old. Congrats to you both!” wrote a commenter.

“People can hate on him all they want and maybe rightfully so. But this is BEST we have ever seen. Lets [sic] give him some grace as people csn [sic] change. He is NOT his addiction. And he deserves this chance in life ! 💙” added another.

Amanda Conner & Maci Bookout McKinney Filmed Together For ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” Season 2

Conner and Bookout McKinney filmed together for the second season of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” During season 2, episode 9, which premiered in August 2024, Bookout McKinney said she and Edwards “have worked really hard over the last couple of years to just have a more stable co-parenting relationship.”

“Therapy and Al-Anon has made me more confident in creating new relationships,” said Bookout McKinney. While filming together, Conner let Bookout McKinney know that she and Edwards have prioritized being sober over their relationship. According to Conner, she and Edwards have promised to leave each other if they ever relapsed.

Maci Bookout McKinney Spoke About Co-Parenting With Ryan Edwards View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maci Deshane Bookout (@macideshanebookout) Bookout McKinney spoke about Edwards’s role in Bentley’s life in a May 2024 interview with People magazine. “I’m still trying to navigate and figure out what co-parenting looks like with Ryan and me,” said Bookout McKinney. In addition, she said having Edwards as a co-parent is “very new for” her and her husband, Taylor McKinney, as they had previously “co-parented with his parents.”

“We’re trying to do everything genuinely and respectfully and figure out what that looks like for us,” said Bookout McKinney.