Ryan Edwards Arrested for Stalking, Violating Order of Protection

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office issued a statement on March 1, 2023, confirming that former “Teen Mom OG” star Ryan Edwards had been arrested in the early afternoon. Per their press release, Edwards was arrested on charges of “stalking” and “violation of an order of protection”. This marks Edwards’s second arrest within 30 days, having been previously arrested early in the morning on February 10. Further details of his latest arrest are currently unknown.

Edwards is known to “Teen Mom” fans as Maci Bookout’s ex and father to her son, Bentley. Edwards and Bookout’s co-parenting relationship has been a frequent plotline on the show, and as such he and his parents, Larry and Jen, have recurred throughout the series until Edwards and his family were let go from the show in 2021.

Ryan Edwards Was Arrested in February on Multiple Charges

Ryan Edwards’s previous arrest in February came after the former “Teen Mom” star had been served an order of protection stating that he had to vacate the home where his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, was living, on February 9. The next day, Standifer went to the police after Edwards had posted a revealing photo of her online, and shared that Edwards had violated the order of protection the previous day by returning to her residence to collect his belongings.

While learning of this order of protection violation, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office learned there was an active warrant for Edwards’s arrest, dated February 8, for harassment, with Standifer listed as the victim.

Edwards was arrested at his place of work on the charges of harassment and violation of an order of protection, and after his arrest police found drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics.

It was later revealed in an arrest affidavit that Edwards “threatened” Standifer’s life over the phone prior to these February arrests, with a police transcript of the phone call in question (which Standifer recorded) including Edwards telling Standifer, “Yeah I hear you, but you… look… I guess you didn’t hear me. What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly.”

Mackenzie Standifer Filed for Divorce From Ryan Edwards

Us Weekly reported on February 28 that after six years of marriage, Mackenzie Standifer has filed for divorce from Ryan Edwards. After filing, Standifer was granted a restraining order against Edwards as well as temporary custody of their two children, Jagger and Stella. Standifer has a third child, Hudson, with her ex-husband Zachary Stephens.

Bookout had experienced her own issues with Edwards over the course of their relationship, and in 2018 she filed a two-year restraining order of her own against Edwards, after claiming he showed up at one of their son Bentley’s baseball games “under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.” Bookout’s restraining order named her as well as her two youngest children (with her husband Taylor McKinney), however Bentley was not named in the restraining order.

