Ryan Edwards’ Dad Gives Update About Bentley

Larry Edwards, the father of Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards, revealed a sad update about Bentley. Ryan and his family claimed they have not been able to see the 12-year-old, though they didn’t give a reason. At the time, they hadn’t been able to see Bentley for two weeks.

Larry opened up during an October interview with The Sun, where he explained that Ryan didn’t want to fight for custody because he was working on maintaining his sobriety and didn’t want to do anything that could potentially harm that–like a stressful court battle.

Things between Teen Mom OG star Maci, 29, and Ryan, 32, have been tense. “Their relationship hasn’t been going well. It’s not any better. Something came up that she wanted and needed. Ryan wasn’t going to comply with everything she wants and needs and we’ve been shut down,” Larry told The Sun. “Bentley right now, we can’t even see him, they’re not even allowed to see him. It is what it is.”

Larry said Ryan is doing “wonderful with his sobriety,” but they fear a custody battle could cause a relapse. “Ryan doesn’t want to deal with it. He doesn’t want to put himself back in a situation,” the Edwards patriarch revealed about his son. “He’s got a family. He needs to take care of himself. Then he needs to take care of them.”

Ryan has one child with ex-girlfriend Maci and two children with his current wife Mackenzie Standifer–2-year-old Jagger and 11-month-old Stella. Mackenzie also has a son, Hudson, from a previous relationship. Fans might not be as familiar with Hudson.

The Edwards Are Willing To Let Maci Make The Decisions

Even though they didn’t give a reason why Maci would keep Bentley away from his father–she previously said she wouldn’t want her son around his father if he wasn’t father–the Edwards don’t want to fight to see the 12-year-old.

“We’re not going to fight it. We’re not going to change it,” Larry told The Sun. “It’s just the way it is. I’m sorry for it.”

“If that’s going to be a situation where he gets upset and things are said… Ryan is not participating because he’s not going to let her pull his triggers,” he continued. “He’s pretty much, whatever she wants to do is fine.”

In 2018, the last time Ryan posted on social media, he talked about how important it was for him to remain sober. “I will never stop speaking out against this horrible disease! It consumes your life and turns you into someone even you don’t know. I’m asking you to never give up,” he wrote at the time. “Each day is a struggle.”

Maci & Ryan Have A Tumultuous History Together

Maci has always struggled to maintain a good parenting relationship with Ryan, who has struggled with heroin addiction since 2017. Around that time, Maci filed for a restraining order against him after she claimed he showed up to one of Bentley’s baseball games and threatened her while he was under the influence of drugs. According to The Sun, the order was dropped in May 2020.

He’s been arrested several times and spent multiple stints in rehab. In January 2019, he was arrested and charged with theft and heroin possession. Ryan spent 90 days in jail for the offense and was released in April 2019.

In an Instagram story on December 4, Mackenzie talked about living a life free of addiction. She’s regularly clapped back at people who criticized her for staying with Ryan, saying no one is perfect.

“Don’t we all have problems? Or are you one of the rare few that don’t have any,” she said last month.

