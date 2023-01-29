Ryan Edwards Sparks Cheating Rumors With Explosive Online Comment

Trouble may be on the horizon for one “Teen Mom” couple. Early this morning, January 29, Ryan Edwards left a new comment on his wife Mackenzie Edwards’s Instagram post from July 1, 2022.

The original post is a selfie of the couple at a concert with the caption, “My Mother’s Day present was a HUGE success. We sang all night long with @poison @joanjett @motleycrue @defleppard. Such a fun date”.

Now, however, things may not be as successful for the couple as Mackenzie made it seem, as Ryan wrote the following comment earlier today, “Take wife down off this I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys….tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs?….wait look at who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing”.

Are Ryan & Mackenzie Edwards Heading For Divorce?

Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards are both relatively private people, with Mackenzie’s latest Instagram post dated from August 2022, and Ryan’s from July 2018. That is, until today. In addition to his explosive comment on his wife’s throwback photo, Ryan Edwards shared a cryptic Instagram post of his own.

“Your regret is coming… the good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted,” Ryan’s caption reads for the post, which includes the quote “I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth”. The text under the quote reads “Cheater & Cheating Quotes”, leading many fans to speculate that Mackenzie may have been unfaithful.

“People need to stop airing their dirty laundry like that… you guys have children, be mature, and get a divorce!” one fan wrote on a “Teen Mom” Reddit discussion thread.

This would not be the first time cheating rumors have swirled amidst this couple, as Ryan was rumored to have been using Tinder to reach out to other women in the Spring of 2018, less than one year into his marriage with Mackenzie, leading his wife to confront the other woman via text, in messages that were later screenshotted and posted online.

Rumors that the couple is on track to divorce have been popping up for months now, and some fans thought Mackenzie was fueling those claims in a since-deleted Instagram post, Heavy reported in December 2022.

Maci Bookout’s Co-Parenting Relationship With Ryan Edwards Has Improved As of Late

In addition to his two children, Jagger (4) and Stella (3), with his wife Mackenzie, Ryan Edwards has one son, Bentley (14), with his ex-fiancée and “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Maci Bookout.

Maci and Ryan’s co-parenting relationship with Bentley has evolved in many ways over the years. Maci admitted that Ryan and Mackenzie’s being let go from the “Teen Mom OG” cast in 2021 was “a huge relief” as the two did not have much of a relationship at that point, and it was becoming more and more difficult to fake or force one for the cameras.

More recently, things have been looking better for the former couple. Life coach Cheyenne Bryant went on the record to report that Maci (along with Ryan and Bentley) makes the most growth of the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” cast while on the trip, and fans will get to see Ryan “[show] up in a way that people have never seen him show up”.

