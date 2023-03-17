Ryan Edwards Says He’s Dating Someone Else Amid Divorce From Mackenzie

Ryan Edwards is embracing his new life as a single man. The “Teen Mom” star said he was dating another woman as his divorce proceedings are underway.

Edwards made the proclamation in a since-deleted Instagram comment, that was posted under a post about his wife, Mackenzie Standifer. The couple is splitting after six years of marriage, with Standifer filing divorce papers on February 27, according to The Sun.

Edwards, 35, didn’t share too many details about his new lady but teased that he would talk about her more in a private conversation with one of his friends. “Lol you’ll never guess who has been chilling with me haha, but you have to call me bc I don’t wanna put her name out there like that,” he said according to a screenshot posted to Reddit.

In the top part of his message, Edwards seemed to hint that Standifer was also seeing someone else. “Super c*** hangs out with some Rambo mother f***** that try’s to fight little Casey every time he’s it out,” he said, not explaining the identity of “little Casey.”

“Tell me how going on the weekend I don’t have my kids I run into the person that is post to have them,” Edwards continued, according to the screenshot. “It’s a s*** show bro.”

The former couple shares two children together: 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella.

In the original comment, Edwards called out Standifer.

“How do i find the laziest fakest pos person that still uses my name to make money and still can’t manage to take care of the responsibility you walk out on,” he wrote in a screenshot, obtained by Heavy. “Idk how u look at you’re self.

“I see why ppl can’t stand me for being real. Can’t change the truth tho. Now I see why you have problems bc you cant stand to hear the truth. Pos go be a mother and not s**t,” he continued. “Just do the right thing good god, stop being a pos.”

An insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Edwards and the mystery woman were spotted in their hometown. “Ryan has been seen around town with a woman who is actually the ex-wife of one of his friends,” the insider said. “It is not a healthy relationship, to say the least.”

Edwards started out on MTV during the first season of “16 and Pregnant” as he welcomed his first child, 14-year-old Bentley, with his ex-girlfriend. Edwards went on to star on “Teen Mom OG” until he was fired in 2021.

But Edwards might be returning to the series. An anonymous source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that he was filming with Bookout in 2023.

“Teen Mom” stars like Cory Wharton and Catelynn Baltierra confirmed they were filming a new season.

Edwards Pleaded Guilty to Harassment

Edwards pleaded guilty to harassment and — as part of a plea deal — the judge dismissed three charges against him, according to The Chattanooga Times Free Press.

After his arrests on February 10 and March 1, police charged him with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stalking — but the judge dismissed those as part of a plea deal. He was placed on probation and given a suspended 11-month 29-day sentence.

The judge ordered Edwards to wear a GPS tracker and go to rehab for at least 45 days in Austin, Texas. He’s not allowed to have any contact with his wife or post about her on social media.

The judge cautioned Edwards to be careful with his conduct. “Don’t mess this up,” Judge Gary Starnes told Edwards, per the Chattanooga Times Free Press. “I will not hesitate to revoke your probation.”

“No contact with the victim,” Starnes added, according to the publication. “No social media relating to this victim… You’re all over the news. Everything you say or do on there is going to be published, OK?”

Standifer claimed Edwards threatened her in a February 8 phone call, according to The Sun.

Edwards Claimed Standifer Cheated on Him

Right before his legal problems started, Edwards shared two disparaging posts about Standier, claiming she had an affair.

“If you guys have ever seen a spineless s*** this is one,” he wrote in a since-deleted caption on February 9, according to a post on Reddit. “They take your money. Sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

“Take wife down off this. I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with other guys,” Edwards wrote in a January 29 message, according to a screenshot on Reddit. “Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don u know what happens when you lay with dogs? …wait look at who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction. Yea divorce is the right thing.”

Standifer never publicly responded to Edwards’ allegations.

Neither Edwards nor Standifer responded to Heavy’s request for comment.