Pictures of Ryan Edwards Show Drastic Change

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards looks much different today than when he first started the series. Many viewers considered Ryan to be one of the more attractive fathers on the series, but have been disturbed to see the way he has aged in recent episodes.

Screenshots that showed the star with long gray hair have gone viral, prompting some people to worry if the father-of-three was struggling with his sobriety. Ryan has battled an addiction to heroin and been to rehab and prison because of his substance abuse issues.

Days after the episode aired, fans continued to talk about 33-year-old Ryan’s disheveled look in the March 16 episode of Teen Mom OG. He spoke slowly while talking to his wife Mackenzie, his hair was unkempt and he was wearing a scarf around his neck.

Multiple posts about Ryan have gained traction on social media, especially one on Reddit that showed what he looked like at the beginning of the show, in the middle, and his most recent appearance. The original poster LoveAfterTeenMom wrote, “Ryan Edwards through the years. From 16 & Pregnant up to the most recent episode of TMOG, Rhine: From Hot to Not.” The post garnered nearly 900 upvotes and almost 400 comments from fans.

Fans Are Worried About Ryan’s State and Possible Drug Use

Ryan hasn’t spoken out since last week’s episode, but some people worried about Ryan’s mental health.

“I’ve commented before that Rhine is a perfect example of someone who has lost the will to live. But all of these together also shows that the light is completely gone from his eyes,” Kailscanvasart wrote.

“It’s not just the drug use with him, he looks like a man who struggles to get up every single day,” susanbiddleross added. “I don’t know how his wife and family don’t see it, but the only joy this man has is his dog and his vape. He seems to take very little pleasure in anything including his kids and normal social interaction like his son’s birthday.”

Some accused Mackenzie and Ryan’s parents — Jen and Larry Edwards — of enabling him. “I know it’s up Ryan to want to quit or it won’t happen,” cinnabonsugarrealness said. “But the enabling & denial from mack and his parents are just making him sicker quicker. It’s like they don’t understand that it’s seriously life or death with any drug addiction.”

According to Ryan’s father, he is still sober. Ryan is “doing just fine,” he told The Sun. “Do you think if anything had or would happen they wouldn’t have already exposed it?” By “they,” he was likely referring to ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout — the mother of Ryan’s child Bentley — and her husband, Taylor McKinney.

Mackenzie Slammed Trolls Mocking Ryan’s Hair

Over the summer, Mackenzie defended Ryan after a fan accused her husband of looking like a “grandpa.”

“Hey! STFU that’s my grandpa!” she wrote, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “I like his gray! Goodbye.”

“First of all, I’d be having to cover his roots every two weeks, but I really like it!!!” Mackenzie said to another fan. “I think he looks great.”

