Ryan Edwards Accused of Being High During This Teen Mom Scene

MTV star Ryan Edwards was accused of being high during a segment of Teen Mom OG where he and his wife Mackenzie Standifer talked about son Bentley backing out of his half-brother’s birthday party. Ryan and Mackenzie blamed Maci Bookout for Bentley’s change of heart, even though the 12-year-old told his paternal grandparents he didn’t feel comfortable being around his father and stepmother since he hasn’t seen them for some time.

The scene started with Ryan, 33, telling Mackenzie, 24, that he talked to his mother Jen Edwards, and she said Bentley only wanted to go to Jagger’s second birthday party if it was going to be held at her house. Ryan appeared relaxed while he was talking to Mackenzie, and held on to his vape pen throughout the segment. His dog Chance, who fans have noticed is always around Ryan, also appeared in the clip.

Viewers on Reddit remarked that Ryan appeared to be under the influence of drugs. As a recovering heroin addict, he could have been under the influence of suboxone, which is a medication used to treat opioid addiction. A controlled substance, suboxone can be abused and used to get high, as noted by Medical News Today.

Ryan has not publicly said he took suboxone.

Viewers Accused Mackenzie of Ignoring Ryan’s Behavior

Ryan’s temperament seemed odd to some viewers and they were confused why his wife wasn’t calling him out. “How can this just be ignored? Mac having full-blown convo like this man isn’t high out of his mind,” one Reddit user said.

Other people accused Mackenzie of helping Ryan get illicit drugs and potentially partaking in illegal activities with him. “There is almost no way that she lives with him and stays with him and doesn’t also use drugs,” they said. “I reeeally really doubt she’s sober.”

During the segment, Ryan accused Maci of being a “spiteful, evil b****.”

Ryan then hinted that the drama with Maci wasn’t worth seeing his son. “Mom’s reasoning was that the cameras were going to be around and he wasn’t going to feel comfortable. But I think that’s mom covering for Maci,” he said. “She doesn’t want to make Maci mad in fear of Bentley not being able to come over. I mean, I know she wants to see Bentley but there comes a point in time where you can only take so much.”

Mackenzie Shared a Cryptic Message About ‘Negative’ Energy

"I haven't seen him in forever, and then that'd just be a big jump from just like, not seeing him." 💔 When there's a change in plans, Bentley has a change of heart when it comes to seeing his dad on tonight's #TeenMomOG. pic.twitter.com/jdvTGvgXM1 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) February 23, 2021

Following Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie shared a quote that talked about ignoring “negative energy.”

Don’t entertain negative energy. Some situations will test your patience and try to make you overreact, overthink, and respond to things that don’t deserve your life force. Your attention is your power. Don’t feed what doesn’t add value to your life. Conserve your energy.

The day before, she shared a screenshot of messages she received from a troll and talked about the dark side of social media. “You are a fat terrible mother who should go kill their self [sic]. How can you even be proud to be married to Ryan? You probably do drugs with him,” the person said to her.

“This is why social media is bad for people’s mental health,” Mackenzie told her followers. “The reason that I posted that message wasn’t to say woe is me or feel bad for me, or anything like that. But the point is you never know what someone on the opposite or receiving end of that message is going through. It could be what sends them right over the edge.”

“So you always need to be careful saying stuff like that to people and stuff like that is not ok,” the mother-of-three continued. “I’m sorry. I’m not about cancel culture but I am about canceling stuff like that. Sad.”

