Ryan Edwards’ Long Grey Hair & Beard Shocks Teen Mom Fans

Teen Mom OG fans were shocked when they saw Ryan Edwards in the March 16 episode of the hit MTV series. Viewers accused Ryan of looking disheveled and some accused the Tennessee native of abusing drugs again. The star has struggled with heroin in the past and went to prison because of his addiction. He went to rehab for the first time after his 2017 wedding to his wife Mackenzie Standifer.

MTV showed up to film Mackenzie and Ryan’s reaction to his father, Larry Edwards, talking to The Sun about their relationship with Bentley. In the article, Larry claimed they hadn’t seen Bentley for some time. Maci was not pleased to find out Larry was talking to the tabloids about their personal issues, but Ryan didn’t seem to mind.

“Well, yeah, because we never get to see him hardly,” Ryan told his wife when she brought about the situation.

“You know what I do have a problem with, if it does have any effect on you being able to see Bentley,” Mackenzie added.

Ryan remained nonchalant during the scene. “That’s the world we live in,” he said. “She does it all the time.”

“I mean, you gotta be a real petty b**** to want to retaliate, you know?” Mackenzie answered.

During their conversations, Mackenzie seemed unfazed by Ryan’s look, but the star’s long grey hair and unkempt beard got fans on Reddit talking, sparking a number of posts about his appearance.

One of the most popular posts, created by helloalexbird, asked: “What 👏🏻 is 👏🏻 happening 👏🏻 here?” It received more than 1,500 upvotes and more than 700 comments.

“JESUS, is this an actual shot and not a photoshop???” kitkatmasterjapan wrote. “Also, haven’t watched: Is Ryan still high on the drugs?”

User mtgwhisper said Ryan’s grey hair could be caused by smoking. “He vapes, a lot. Nicotine can cause premature greying in the hair,” they wrote. “The level of nicotine is extremely high in vape pens.”

Championdwyer added, “He looks like an older version of Larry. A very rough version.”

Taylor McKinney Blasts the Edwards as ‘Delusional’

The McKinneys aren’t holding back after Larry went to the tabloids. Maci’s husband Taylor called out Ryan after he found out that Bentley’s grandfather claimed they weren’t “allowed” to see him.

“Larry did an interview. Larry revealed Ryan isn’t allowed to see Bentley at all,” Maci told Taylor. “That’s bulls***.”

Taylor was annoyed that the Edwards seemed more concerned with Ryan’s feelings than Bentley’s.

“God they’re idiots. Bentley laid it out. He said maybe he would like to go to therapy with his dad. Until then, he wasn’t comfortable being around them. Bentley has been over there since then and they have seen him. They’re fricken delusional,” Taylor said. “When Bentley laid it out to them, what was the first thing that came out of Jen’s mouth?”

“That’s really gonna hurt your dad’s feelings,” Maci answered.

“That’s not Bentley’s problem. Bentley’s a kid. Ryan’s a grown man that needs to get his shit together,” Taylor continued. “Bentley’s feelings have been hurt his whole life and his dad can’t show up and be at anything.”

Maci Thinks Bentley Will Be ‘Done’ With His Paternal Family

Maci wasn’t concerned about the Edwards coming for her online or in the tabloids. She stands behind her son and if he wants to have a relationship with his paternal family she will support it.

“They can come for me all day any day. I really don’t care,” she said. “My feelings are not worth taking Bentley’s family away from him if he is comfortable and wanting to be around them.”

The onus is on the Edwards to make amends with Bentley. “I don’t have to do anything. I honestly don’t have anything to do with salvaging the relationship he has with any of them,” Maci said. “They do.”

She wasn’t confident that Bentley would want to continue to work things out with his dad and grandparents. “All I care about is how Bentley feels and how he is taken care of and how I can help him get through the situation with or without some of his family,” Maci said. “At some point, I feel like Bentley is legit going to say, ‘I’m out. I’m done.'”

