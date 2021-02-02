Ryan Edwards Blasts Maci Bookout After Therapy Suggestion

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards slammed his ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, after she suggested he try therapy with their son, 12-year-old Bentley. Ryan wasn’t convinced that Bentley was the one who wanted to go to counseling. He accused Maci of making the suggestion in a sneak peek of Tuesday’s February 2 episode.

“Maci had come to mom and said that Bentley wanted us to do counseling. If he says that that’s how he feels, then you know that’s fine, but is it all your momma’s bulls***?” Ryan told his wife, Mackenzie Standifer. “I’m tired of having made up stories and lies and problems, I’m over that. I’m not going to do it.”

Mackenzie–who shares 2-year-old Jagger and 1-year-old Stella with Ryan–added that her mind has been “blown beyond measure” in regard to the therapy session. Mackenzie also has a 6-year-old son, Hudson, from a previous relationship.

Earlier in the clip, Maci reached out to Teen Mom OG co-star Tyler Baltierra, who has also been to therapy because of having problems with his father, Butch. Like Ryan, Butch has struggled with his sobriety and been in and out of prison for most of Tyler’s life.

When hearing that Bentley said he wanted to seek counseling, Tyler said the 12-year-old deserves the biggest trophy. The Michigan native took to Twitter to continue to praise Bentley.

“I’m BEYOND proud of Bentley for being so self-aware & vulnerable enough to ask about therapy & I’m always proud of [Maci] for being such a supportive loving mother!” he tweeted. “I’ll always be there for my OG family!”

Maci Defends Bentley From His Paternal Family

Ryan Edwards’ father, Larry, has been outspoken when it comes to not being able to see Bentley. He’s done various interviews with The Sun where he explained he hadn’t seen his grandson in weeks and suggested that Maci caused Bentley to become uninterested in his father’s side of the family.

In an interview with In Touch Weekly, Maci revealed that Bentley makes his own decisions.

“Honestly, if I’m going to respond, it would just be that, I have raised Bentley to be an individual, to be himself and it’s okay to feel however he feels,” she said. “Honestly, I have not raised him to give anybody the ability or the power to influence him, not even me. So there’s that. Really nothing else to say.”

Teen Mom Fans Accused Ryan’s Parents of Being ‘Delusional’

While Ryan’s parents–Jen and Larry Edwards–have stood by his side, fans aren’t exactly agreeing with them. As most fans know, Ryan has struggled with heroin abuse, been to jail and did multiple stints in rehab.

Some viewers accused Jen and Larry of enabling Ryan.

“F*** Jen and Larry!” one viral thread said. “Literally a decade later, and it’s still somehow Maci’s fault? Do they genuinely think she’s turning Bentley against them and [Ryan] like his actions have no impact on an 11-year-old? They’re all next level delusional.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

