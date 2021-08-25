Ryan Edwards Accuses Maci Bookout of Keeping Bentley Away

“Teen Mom OG” alum Ryan Edwards opened up about his strained relationship with Bentley, the son he shares with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout. The Tennessee native said he hasn’t seen his son in months and accused Bookout of poisoning their 12-year-old son against him during an interview with The Sun.

“We haven’t seen Bentley for over a month,” Edwards, 33, told the publication. “I haven’t seen him, my mom and dad haven’t seen him, nobody has seen him.”

There is zero communication between the two parents. “I don’t speak at all with Maci,” the father-of-three said, adding: “I miss Bentley for sure.”

Edwards was asked if Bookout, 30, had “poisoned” the preteen against him. “A little bit, it feels like it,” he answered. “It hurts and it’s painful, for sure.”

In a February episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Bookout revealed that Bentley wanted to create some

“boundaries” with his father.

Edwards was originally skeptical about talking to a specialist. “I’m tired of having made up stories and lies and problems, I’m over that,” he told Standifer at the time. “I’m not going to do it.”

Edwards later relented and said he enjoyed the conversation he had with Bentley’s counselor.

“My goal for this is just to get the truth out, the good, bad and the ugly, even if it’s something about me that maybe will be hard to tell him, that way, whether he believes it or not, at least he’s heard it and once you hear it you can never unhear it so, it’ll always be in the back of his mind,” Edwards said. ” Hopefully it’ll work out.”

Edwards & Bentley Aren’t Doing Therapy Anymore

On the last season of “Teen Mom OG,” Edwards agreed to go to therapy with his son to work on their relationship. But that came to an end after Edwards’ father, Larry, got into fight with Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney at the reunion special. The two men argued and lunged at each other.

“I did go to therapy with Bentley, Maci has kind of put a halt on everything after my dad and Taylor had that argument,” Edwards told The Sun, referring to the heated “Teen Mom OG” reunion. Following the tell-all, the Edwards — Ryan, Ryan’s wife Mackenzie Standifer, and Ryan’s parents Jen and Larry — were fired from the series.

Edwards claimed his ex wants his family to say they’re sorry. “My mom probably would, but I told my wife, ‘If you’re not sorry then don’t say you’re sorry.’ Don’t blow smoke up their a** for no reason,” he told the publication.

Standifer Posted About Having ‘Tea’

While Edwards occasionally does interviews, Standifer tends to vague post on social media. In one of her most recent cryptic messages, the 24-year-old shared a quote about embarrassment — or lack thereof.

“I’m not embarrassed about anything I went through,” the message said. “What may be ‘tea’ for you, is a testimony for me. Move along.”

In June, Standifer shared a message that alluded to heartbreak. “We’re all damaged. It’s how we still love with a broken heart that matters,” it read.

