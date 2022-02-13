Ryan Edwards’ Wife Tells ‘Weird’ Story That Happened at Home

“Teen Mom OG” alum Mackenzie Standifer Edwards told a story about how she nearly burned her house down in a new video posted to TikTok.

Standifer — who is married to former “Teen Mom OG” star Ryan Edwards — was inspired to tell the story that makes her “kinda giggle” and “die a little bit inside.”

“Every time I come into this kitchen in our house, I am always reminded of the time when we first moved in,” she said at the beginning of the video.

According to Standifer, she and Edwards had to wait to buy their home — they had to save money and work on their credit score — but once they got the house they were “so excited.” The family moved into the home in 2019, The Sun reported.

“We couldn’t wait to spend every minute here and cook every night and um, and that’s when things started to get a little bit weird,” Standifer said.

The Edwards were fired from “Teen Mom OG” in March 2021 after they continued to fight with Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney.

Edwards and Bookout share one child together, a 12-year-old son named Bentley.

It was unclear if they were invited to participate in the spinoff series, “Teen Mom.” Other cast members who had been fired — like Farrah Abraham — agreed to show up. Although “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans was asked, MTV eventually decided to move forward without her.

Standifer’s Food Was Cooking Strangely

The mother-of-three showed her gas oven and remembered “a few weird things” that happened once she started to cook with it. Though the food sometimes “came out perfectly,” it would also have a black tint on the top.

“I didn’t understand why,” she said.

She soon learned there was something wrong with her oven — something dangerous she arguably should have noticed.

“Every time I cooked something in the oven, there were flames that came out of the bottom of the oven but I thought that was normal. It’s not,” she said. “So I eventually call a technician to come out and look at I’m like it’s just cooking so fast.”

Standifer told the technician how much she loved the oven and that her food cooked “so fast” but she was concerned about it always being “black on top.”

“The man looks at me in says, ‘Ma’am, that is not supposed to happen. There are not supposed to be exposed flames in your gas oven. Your house could have easily burned down,'” she said.

At the end of the video, the mother-of-three joked, “Well, guess I’m done cooking now!”

In the comments section, Standifer revealed her food is no longer black on top.

“They fixed it! It wasn’t set up right! Lol 😅,” she told a social media user.

Bookout Isn’t On Speaking Terms With the Edwards

Bookout isn’t ready to make amends with her ex and his family just yet.

“Right now, we honestly don’t have any real communication or relationship with them,” she told E! News. “As far as Jen and Larry go [Ryan’s parents], I’m not sure if that will change or will not change. I just know how I feel. I don’t want it to be forced.”

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Fan Page Leaks Rare Picture of Ryan Edwards