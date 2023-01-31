Fans Abuzz Over Ryan Edwards’ Cheating Message

Fans were abuzz on social media after “Teen Mom” personality Ryan Edwards appeared to have accused his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, of cheating on him. Edwards seemingly made the accusation on January 29, under an Instagram photo of them, posted in July 2022.

On Reddit, a screenshot of Edwards’ message garnered more than 2,200 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments — making it one of the most popular topics on the “Teen Mom” subreddit. Some fans suspected Standifer might have become disillusioned with the relationship after she and Edwards were fired from “Teen Mom” in April 2021. The couple has been married since 2017 and they have two children together: 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella.

“Now that the MTV money is gone Mack wants to move on,” one person wrote.

Others insinuated Edwards, 34, was being hypocritical. “Ryan didn’t you get arrested in the middle of the day for skipping a bar tab with a newborn at home?” one said.

“So Ryan can cheat and it’s cool but when Mackenzie does it, now he wants a divorce? Make it make sense…” another penned.

In 2018, Edwards was accused of having a “one-night stand” with a woman he met on Tinder, according to a report by Radar Online. He didn’t publicly deny or confirm the allegations to Radar Online.

Edwards is best known as the ex-boyfriend of current “Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout, 31. The former couple shares a son, 14-year-old Bentley. The exes famously feuded for years, but while promoting the new season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” Bookout told Page Six she and Edwards were able to improve their co-parenting relationship.

Standifer, 26, also has a child from a previous relationship, 8-year-old Hudson.

Edwards and Standifer didn’t respond to Heavy’s request for comment about the cheating rumors.

Edwards Claimed Standifer Went Home With ‘Other Guys’

The former MTV star said he wasn’t “proud” to be married to Standifer anymore.

“Take wife down off this. I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with other guys,” he wrote via Instagram on January 29 in a since-deleted post, according to a screenshot on Reddit. “Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don u know what happens when you lay with dogs? …wait look at who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction. Yea divorce is the right thing.”

According to a screengrab preserved by the fan account Teen Mom Chatter, Edwards shared an Instagram post of a quote that said, “I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth,” and the line underneath it read, “Cheater & Cheating Quotes.”

The Tennessee native wrote in the caption, “Your regret is coming… the good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted.”

The cheating allegation was Edwards’ first social media update since July 2022. It was an atypical move for him since generally is inactive on Instagram, and when he does post it’s usually not about his wife or children.

Standifer Told The Sun She And Edwards Were in a Good Place

The last time Standier talked about her relationship publicly, she said she and her husband were “happy.”

“Nobody is saying that we haven’t made mistakes, because we have,” Standifer told The Sun in September 2021. “But I’m not going to harp over them or live in sadness or shame over the past five years.”

“We’ve been through the best days of our lives on the show, but we’ve also been through some of the worst,” she told the publication. “That is part of my story, it’s part of Ryan’s story and I’m just proud of that. I’m proud of us and how far we’ve come with our family.”

Edwards struggles with an addiction to substance abuse. An MTV camera filmed him falling asleep while driving to his 2017 wedding with Standifer.

He was cited for heroin possession that same year, according to The Sun, and then went to rehab for the first time. He was arrested several times in 2018, and went to rehab again, according to the publication.

In 2019, Edwards spent 90 days in jail after he violated his probation, stemming from his prior heroin charge, The Sun wrote.