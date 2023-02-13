Ryan Edwards Claims Mackenzie Stanfider Left the Children With Him

Former “Teen Mom” star Ryan Edwards did an interview with The Sun before he was arrested on Friday, February 10, 2023, in Hamilton County, Tennessee. Police charged him with harassment, being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, as well as a petition to violate, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards slammed his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer, claiming she left their two young children — 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella — with him.

“She left them with me… I definitely feel sorry for my kids,” he told The Sun. “I thought that they needed to see us together and work it out.”

Edwards, 35, claimed that he “caught” Standifer having an affair. “I tried to make her better, but you can’t make somebody want something,” he told The Sun. “She’s a coward.”

The interview marked the third time Edwards accused Standifer of cheating. He wrote two social media posts — one on January 29 and another on February 9 — about the alleged affair. He retracted the first allegation, telling The Sun on January 30 that Standifer wasn’t that type of person. February 9 is when he posted a revealing photo of Standifer wearing a leather jacket to Instagram and made a number of offensive comments about his estranged wife. The post was ultimately deleted.

Edwards’ bail was set at $5,000 and he’s scheduled to appear in court on March 30, 2023, according to a screenshot posted by Teen Mom Chatter.

The father-of-three — who shares a 14-year-old son, Bentley, with his ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout — alleged Standifer was concerned about the drama affecting the public’s perception. “That’s all she’s about, is how she looks,” he told The Sun, referring to the 26-year-old as a “coward.”

Edwards said he’s in love with an old perception of his wife. “I love the person I thought she was,” he told The Sun, saying he “can’t love” who she is now.

Edwards and Standifer have been married since 2017.

Standifer Hasn’t Issued a Direct Response to Edwards’ Allegations

Standifer has remained mostly quiet since the social media drama with Edwards began to unfold. She shared a cryptic quote on Instagram after Edwards hurled his first cheating allegation.

“I used to wanna protect my name in situations, now I just wanna protect my peace,” Standifer posted to her Instagram Story, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I let whoever think WHATEVER.”

She deleted the most recent picture of herself and Edwards at a concert, and reportedly removed “wife” from her Instagram bio, according to eagle-eyed fans on Reddit.

Heavy reached out to Standifer for comment but didn’t hear back.