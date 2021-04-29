Ryan Edwards’ Mom Mocked by Teen Mom Fans

Teen Mom fans dragged Ryan Edwards’ mom Jen Edwards after part two of the season nine reunion aired. Ryan’s ex Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney walked off the stage after fighting with Ryan’s parents. They were upset that Jen and Larry continue to defend their son instead of looking out for the best interests of their grandson, 12-year-old Bentley. It made Jen wonder: Is Taylor “jealous” of Ryan?

Fans laughed at the assertion and answered her question with an emphatic no.

One of the most popular posts on the Teen Mom subreddit page was a screenshot of Jen from the reunion next to a photo of Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith. Under Jen’s photo she asks: “Or is he jealous of Ryan?” and Nathan responds, “Stop it.” It’s an iconic Teen Mom scene that occurred when Nathan was fighting with Jenelle Evans, who was ultimately fired from the MTV series, just as the Edwards was also let go from the show.

The meme garnered more than 1,000 upvotes from people in the Teen Mom community. Many people were confused why Jen was wondering if Taylor was jealous of Ryan, with most people saying Ryan is more likely to envy Taylor. Others commented that they liked Jen and Larry during previous seasons of Teen Mom OG, but now they just seem to be enabling Ryan, a recovering addict. Taylor has suspected that Ryan is no longer sober, though Ryan said he was nodding off during this season because he was tired.

Jen & Larry Didn’t Watch Season Nine

Ryan and his wife Mackenzie referred to Maci as a “b****” several times this season, though Jen and Larry said they were unaware about what happened. Ryan was also shown looking disheveled in one disturbing scene, where his hair appeared matted and his eyes were only half-open.

Jen was confused why Taylor and Maci were so upset. “He’s angry at Ryan. Is he jealous of Ryan?” Jen asked. Host Dr. Drew Pinsky tried to clue Ryan’s parents in but they remained oblivious.

“We have no control over what Ryan says,” Jen said after Maci and Taylor stormed out. “Come back in here and tell me what you’re so angry about. Let’s be adults.”

“Honestly, I’m done with this show,” she added.

Taylor Called Ryan a Coward

Taylor wound up lashing out at Ryan’s parents, but he wanted his wife’s ex to show up to the reunion. He accused him of being a coward for not meeting with him face-to-face.

“Y’all saw the clip. He sat there and called my wife a b****,” he said during part one of the reunion. “In past seasons, the things he’s done toward Bentley, poking fun of him, making fun of him, calling him a cry baby, enough’s enough.”

“Be a man. Come sit out here, don’t be a coward,” he continued.”Come sit on the couch with us. I would speak to him, he won’t speak to us.”

Taylor said Ryan continued to get “dumber”: “I think every week when you watch a new episode, you think Ryan can’t possibly be any dumber than he is and he will prove you wrong the next week.”

