Why Teen Mom Fans Are Blasting Ryan Edwards’ Parents

A viral thread on Reddit created by Teen Mom fans attacked Ryan Edwards’ parents, accusing them of being “delusional.” The explicit post sparked dozens of upvotes and comments from viewers who accused Jen and Larry Edwards of being enablers.

Ryan, 33, has struggled with substance abuse. He famously nodded off while driving to his wedding to Mackenzie Standifer in May 2017. After that, he’s been charged with possession of heroin, spent time in jail, and did multiple stints in rehab.

“F***ck Jen and Larry!” the title of the popular post says. “Literally a decade later, and it’s still somehow Maci’s fault? Do they genuinely think she’s turning Bentley against them and [Ryan] like his actions have no impact on an 11-year-old? They’re all next level delusional.”

Some of the most popular comments agreed with the poster. “[Ryan] has never tried to parent Bentley. Now he’s 12 and he remembers his father never being around; you can’t just create a relationship out of nothing,” one person wrote. “This is [Ryan’s] fault for not spending time with him and I’m sure if Bentley has watched the show, he’s seen the way his father treated his mother and him with contempt.”

“The parents are codependent enablers. Maci sees [Ryan] for who he is and his narcissism hates her for it,” another person added. “Jen and Larry and Mack Truck are classic flying monkeys.”

Ryan has three children. He shares his oldest son, 11-year-old son Bentley with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout and he has two children with wife Mackenzie Standifer: 2-year-old Jagger and 1-year-old daughter Stella. Mackenzie also has a son from a previous marriage, 6-year-old son Hudson.

Ryan Edwards Said Drug Addiction ‘Consumes Your Life’

Ryan is typically quiet on social media, but before he was charged with heroin possession in January 2019, he talked about drugs and how they can “consume” a person’s life.

“I will never stop speaking out against this horrible disease!” he wrote in July 2018. “It consumes your life and turns you into someone even you don’t know.”

“I’m asking you to never give up. Each day is a struggle,” the MTV personality continued. “I’ve made mistakes and I have really messed up in the past but there is so much hope ahead and it doesn’t mean I can’t change the future.”

Bentley Is Going to Therapy to Work on His Relationship With Ryan

The decision to take Bentley to therapy with Ryan came after he expressed some concerns about his relationship with his father to Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney.

“[He] was feeling really uncomfortable around Ryan and had mentioned, you know, that he didn’t really want to be around him or see him and stuff like that,” Maci told In Touch Weekly in an exclusive interview.

“Bentley started therapy with the ultimate goal that [he] and Ryan would go to therapy together, just the two of them to have their own safe space, you know, to talk and build the relationship or do whatever they wanted to or needed to do. And that’s what I really wanted to do,” she added.

