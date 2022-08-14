Ryan Edwards Asked to Return to Tell His ‘Untold’ Story

“Teen Mom” stars Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards were asked to return to MTV after their firings in April 2021.

Edwards’ ex-fiancee, Maci Bookout, and her husband, Taylor McKinney, feared Edwards wasn’t sober and didn’t want him hanging out with his biological son, 13-year-old Bentley. Edwards, 34, maintained he’s sober.

During an Instagram live on August 13, Standifer said MTV reached out to them amid rumors they’re filming season 2 of “Family Reunion,” in a few weeks.

“They did their little spiel,” Standifer said, recalling what MTV told her husband, whom she’s been married to since 2017.

The couple has two children together, 3-year-old Jagger and 2-year-old Stella.

“I’m sorry, so sorry, that things went down the way that they did,” Standifer said, quoting what producers told Edwards. “Your story was left untold… They don’t get to see the other side, the viewers.”

Will Edwards and Standifer Return to ‘Teen Mom’?

Edwards let the producers say their peace, but he wasn’t interested in coming back.

“Ryan heard them out for a second and basically said, I don’t want anything of what you are selling. I don’t have time for that,” Standifer revealed. “Sorry.”

Standifer is relieved she doesn’t have to be on reality TV anymore.

“It feels so good to be able to stand up to a network like that and say, go screw yourself. Leave me out of it,” she said. “Because at this point, what good would that do anybody? We both work.”

Standifer Previously Said She Didn’t Want to Come Back to MTV

It would be unexpected if Edwards or Standifer made a cameo appearance on the new spinoffs, “The Next Chapter” or “Family Reunion.”

She has said more than once that she was happier living her life off of reality TV.

“I don’t think TV is a place for me or for Ryan anymore,” Standifer told Debra Danielsen on the first installment of her RHEB3L – EMPOWER podcast. “I think that ship has sailed. I’m not quite sure that I really have anything that interesting going on besides just being a mom. And I’m good with that.”

Standifer said she felt relieved when they were fired.

“The show being gone, it’s honestly been a weight lifted off of everybody’s shoulders,” she said. “Everybody just feels like ‘Ahh, I can take a deep breath. … Not having that extra level of public opinion is amazing for everyone. … I know, and the people that I meet know, that I’m not this horrible, nasty human being. It’s a lot better now than it was.”

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” might take place in Oregon because producers were looking for a “woodsy vibes.”

Season 2 is supposed to focus on the relationships the cast has with their mothers, whereas the first season was centered on the connections they have with the father of their children.

“They are planning to do a mother/daughter theme for at least some of the trip. They are going to bring girls from all three [‘Teen Mom’] shows and the girls’ mothers,” an insider told The Ashley. “Last year they gave the cast therapy to help them get along better with their baby daddies, and this season they will work on the relationships they have with their parents.”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” which is a combination of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2,” is slated to air on Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET.