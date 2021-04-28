Maci Bookout Attacks Ryan Edwards’ Mom in Reunion Fight

Teen Mom OG stars Taylor McKinney and Larry Edwards have been feeding since their appearances at the tumultuous reunion but in a shocking twist, Maci Bookout slammed Ryan Edwards’ mom, Jen.

“Y’all make Bentley feel guilty,” Taylor said to Jen and Larry Edwards during part two of the season nine reunion.

Jen and Larry asked Taylor to elaborate, confused about his statement. Taylor said they force Bentley to take photos with Ryan and made Bentley invite his father to his birthday party even though the 12-year-old didn’t want Ryan around.

Jen denied guilt-tripping Bentley, but Maci stood firm in her accusation. “That’s not true, Jen,” she told Ryan’s mom.

As they walked away, Maci started to yell back at Jen as she cried.

Jen was shocked about what went down. “It seems like they’re the ones that are hurt,” she tearfully told reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Maci heard what Jen said and shot back: “Yeah [we are hurt] for our son. No else cares how he feels.”

In part one of the season nine reunion, Maci’s husband stood up to defend his wife after Larry, the father of Maci’s ex Ryan Edwards, sat on the edge of his seat to confront her.

“You’re a sorry son of a b****,” Taylor said to Larry.

He was upset that the Edwards always defend Ryan, a 33-year-old man, over their 12-year-old son. “Ryan has never been there for him, but y’all put it on, Bentley!” Taylor said. “You got something to say. Sit down here and say it.”

Taylor was also upset that Ryan didn’t show up to the reunion and accused him of being a coward. During an interview with The Sun, Ryan also shared some choice words for his ex’s husband.

“I think Taylor is a punk b****,” he said.

“He could be like my one-year-old that does stuff like that for attention,” Ryan said about Taylor’s outburst. “People do that because they feel incompetent, threatened, or less than whatever makes him feel that way.”

Ryan Is Happy About Being Fired From ‘Teen Mom OG”

The Edwards — including Ryan’s wife Mackenzie and Ryan’s mother Jenn — were all fired from the series after the intense incident.

Ryan added that he’s the happiest he’s been since being released from the series. The dismissals came because Maci reportedly wanted to focus on other things during her segments.

“Maci went to production and explained she wanted her story to cover all the parts of her life and no longer focus on Ryan and his family,” an insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup in March. “The Edwards were informed that Maci’s reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities.”

Taylor Accused Ryan of Being on Drugs Again

Another issue that Taylor has with Ryan is his sobriety. The father-of-three opined that Ryan was not sober this season, saying Maci’s ex could barely keep his eyes open during some of his segments.

Ryan agreed to start going to therapy but Taylor wants him to take a drug test before he hangs out with Bentley. “If Bentley and Dr. Ed feel comfortable bringing Ryan into a session, I think [Ryan] should take a drug test cause the few things he shows up to, he doesn’t look sober to me, in my opinion,” Taylor told Maci during a season nine episode of Teen Mom OG.

Taylor wasn’t convinced that therapy would help Ryan. “I’d be nervous to get excited about anything like that. He doesn’t really stick to anything,” he said. “He’s like a dark cloud.”

Ryan, however, was optimistic he would be redeemed after going to therapy. “My goal for this is just to get the truth out, the good, bad and the ugly, even if it’s something about me that maybe will be hard to tell him, that way, whether he believes it or not, at least he’s heard it and once you hear it you can never unhear it so, it’ll always be in the back of his mind,” Ryan told his wife Mackenzie. ” Hopefully it’ll work out.”

