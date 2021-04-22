Ryan Edwards Tries to Humiliate Taylor McKinney After Reunion

Ryan Edwards tried to put Taylor McKinney in his place after a major blowup at the Teen Mom OG reunion. Ryan fired back, comparing Taylor to his 1-year-old daughter.

“I think Taylor is a punk b****,” Ryan told The Sun in an exclusive interview on April 21, the day after part one of the season nine reunion aired on MTV.

“People do that because they feel incompetent, threatened or less than whatever makes him feel that way,” Ryan continued about Taylor. “He could be like my one-year-old that does stuff like that for attention.”

Despite losing a source of income after being fired from MTV, Ryan said he and his wife Mackenzie Edwards are doing great. In fact, it’s the best Ryan has felt in years.

“We are so happy that we are no longer doing it. This is the happiest I’ve been since before I started taking pain killers,” he said. “It makes me real happy to see my wife so happy so I couldn’t ask for much more.”

Ryan is a recovering drug addict who agreed to go to therapy with his 12-year-old son after Bentley said he would start creating boundaries with his father. Even after Ryan started to go therapy, Taylor wasn’t convinced that Bentley should see his biological father because he didn’t know if it was a safe environment for his stepson to be around.

Ryan — along with the rest of his family — was fired from the MTV series after his parents had a tense interaction with Ryan’s ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout and her husband.

Taylor Called Ryan a ‘Piece of Shit’

Ryan’s father Larry Edwards tried to confront Maci about their visitations with their grandson, but Taylor stood up for his wife and accused Ryan of being a “piece of s—,” among other insults.

Taylor started his diatribe by commending Bentley. “What stands out to me most is Bentley is becoming a young man. I think he’s shown the Edwards that he’s found his voice, he has a voice, he can think for himself,” he said.

Taylor then turned the conversation toward Ryan. “I think every week when you watch a new episode, you think Ryan can’t possibly be any dumber than he is and he will prove you wrong the next week,” he said. “That guy will really show you how big a piece of s— he is.”

Taylor Accused Ryan of Being a Coward

Taylor took issue with Ryan making fun of Bentley and calling his wife a “petty b****” but not showing up to the reunion to see him face-to-face.

“Y’all saw the clip, he sat there and called my wife a b****. In past seasons, the things he’s done toward Bentley, poking fun of him, making fun of him, calling him a cry baby, enough’s enough,” Taylor noted. “Be a man. Come sit out here, don’t be a coward. Come sit on the couch with us. I would speak to him, he won’t speak to us.”

He added, “If you got something to say, come out here and say it.”

