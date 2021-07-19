‘Teen Mom’: Ryan Edwards Accused of Shading Son Bentley

“Teen Mom OG” alum Ryan Edwards was accused of leaving his oldest son, 12-year-old Bentley, out of a family picture. The former MTV personality has been feuding with Bentley’s mom, “Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout, since Bentley said he didn’t feel comfortable hanging around his paternal family until they worked through some of their issues in therapy.

Things escalated during the reunion special in April, with Bookout’s husband Taylor McKinney accusing Edwards of using drugs again. He also claimed that Edwards’ parents — Jen and Larry Edwards — are harder on Bentley than their adult son.

After Mackenzie Edwards posted a “beautiful crazy” family picture, per The Sun, to Instagram on July 18 with all her children on the beach, viewers couldn’t help but notice that someone was missing.

“Butttt where’s Bentley 🙄🙄 I hate females like this ! He had a son way before you mama 🙌,” one viewer wrote under Mackenzie Edwards Instagram picture.

“Kind of rude to not have Bentley in the picture,” another fan wrote on Reddit.

“Bentley used to always go on the Edwards family trips to Florida,” a third commenter said.

Since the Edwards were fired from “Teen Mom OG” in March, there haven’t been too many details about the current state of their relationship.

“I wonder how things are between the Edwards and the McKinneys post-reunion. We haven’t gotten any new deets lately from the tabloids aka Larry,” one fan on Reddit wondered. “Bentley made it clear that he doesn’t feel safe being with Mackenzie and Ryan and said he’ll only see them at Jen and Larry’s because he wants to see his siblings.”

Ryan Edwards Was Hesitant to Go to Therapy With Bentley

Since their relationship is strained, Bentley agreed to start going to therapy with his father.

In a February 2021 episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Ryan Edwards didn’t believe that the decision to go to joint therapy was coming from his son. Instead, he suspected that his ex-girlfriend made the decision for their son. Since Ryan Edwards and Bookout aren’t on speaking terms, she made the suggestion to Edwards matriarch, Jenn.

“Maci had come to mom and said that Bentley wanted us to do counseling. If he says that that’s how he feels, then you know that’s fine, but is it all your momma’s bulls***?” Ryan told his wife, Mackenzie. “I’m tired of having made up stories and lies and problems, I’m over that. I’m not going to do it.”

Ryan Edwards Eventually Agreed to Talk to the Counselor

After waiting a few weeks, Ryan Edwards came around and make an appointment with his son’s therapist.

“My goal for this is just to get the truth out, the good, bad and the ugly, even if it’s something about me that maybe will be hard to tell him, that way, whether he believes it or not, at least he’s heard it and once you hear it you can never unhear it so, it’ll always be in the back of his mind,” Ryan Edwards told his wife ” Hopefully it’ll work out.”

Ultimately, the conversation went well. “I told him to keep rolling with it,” he said about continuing to talk to the counselor. “I was really impressed. I can’t believe the conversations went on for an hour and he was really easy to talk to.”

