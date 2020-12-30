Ryan Edwards Dad Gives Update on Maci Bookout Feud

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout’s two-year restraining order against ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards has expired, but their feud has seemingly no end. And that’s coming from Ryan’s dad, Larry, who spoke exclusively with The Sun.

The former couple has not been able to work through their differences and Larry predicted that it would be years before they’re on amicable terms. Ryan, 32, has struggled with drug abuse and gone to jail and rehab various times, leaving Maci, 29, unsure if their son Bentley, 12, was safe to stay with him. Ryan’s family is unsure if there’s a path for him and Maci to move forward.

“After everything that’s happened, I just don’t believe that’s going to be possible for a long time,” Larry told the publication. “Would I say never? Absolutely not. Would I say currently, or in a year or two? I don’t think so. I don’t believe that’s going to be possible. I would not say it’s impossible, but I wouldn’t bet on it.”

Larry had a little bit of hope for reconciliation: “Maybe Bentley will bring them together. I don’t know. I believe time heals a lot of things.”

Maci took out a restraining order against Ryan in 2017 after she claimed he threatened her at one of Bentley’s baseball games. It was granted the following year and expired in May 2020.

Larry Says Bentley Is the Blended Family’s ‘Special’ Connection

The Teen Mom grandfather cared most about all the children having a close relationship. Ryan and his wife Mackenzie Standifer have two children together: 2-year-old Jagger and 11-month-old Stella. She also has son Hudson from a previous relationship. Maci and her husband Taylor McKinney also have children together: 4-year-old Maverick and 5-year-old Jayde Carter.

In total, Bentley has four half-siblings and one stepbrother. He said the oldest grandchild is the “special” connection that could bring everyone together.

“I hope they can just be a family. Hopefully one day we can all get past all of this and these babies can figure it out and do whatever they want to do. It would be nice. It’s nice to have a big family and a lot of support,” he said. “I want them to work it out. I know one day they will work it out.”

It’s not the first time Larry has been candid with The Sun. He previously told the outlet Ryan and his family had given up on fighting with Maci to see Bentley. At the time, they hadn’t seen the 12-year-old for two weeks.

Mackenzie Talked About Co-Parenting Struggles

Larry isn’t the only one to lament about struggles when it came to co-parenting. Mackenzie recently posted an Instagram message about gaslighting, where she seemed to slam Maci as a “gaslighter.”

“If your co-parenting relationship looks like this–you too are being gaslit. You’re welcome,” she wrote.

Mackenzie later claimed the message wasn’t about the MTV alum. “Y’all realize I have a child with someone else, right?” she wrote after her statement was posted on TM Mama Drama. “This has absolutely nothing to do with the show or the people on it lol.”

Maci didn’t publicly respond to Mackenzie’s message.

Teen Mom OG is slated to return to MTV on January 26.

