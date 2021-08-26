Ryan Edwards’ Wife Slams Maci Bookout Amid Bitter Feud

“Teen Mom OG” alum Mackenzie Standifer claimed Maci Bookout — the ex-girlfriend of her husband, Ryan Edwards — was a hypocrite. Standifer made the allegation during a new interview with The Sun. The 24-year-old claimed she tried to reach out to the MTV star various times but Bookout wasn’t interested in making amends.

Standifer accused Bookout and her husband of being “hypocritical.”

“I just want to sit down as an adult and make it work, I don’t really care about being best friends or anything like that, I just want to talk and make it work,” she told The Sun.

It was important for Standifer to work things out with Bookout because of all the children who are involved in the feud.

“At the end of the day I’m responsible for my children’s feelings as well and taking that away from them is just not fair and it’s not OK,” she continued to the outlet. “I’m just not OK with that back and forth thing, you make your decision and then you live with it or else it gets confusing for the kids, they need stability.”

Bookout and Edwards share 12-year-old son Bentley together. Standifer and Edwards have two more children — Jagger, 2, and Stella, 1 — who have grown close to Bentley but haven’t seen him because of the drama with their parents. Mackenzie also has a 7-year-old son, Hudson, from a previous relationship.

Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, have two children of their own, too: Jayde Carter, 5, and Maverick, 4.

Standifer Admitted to Making Mistakes in the Past

Standifer admitted she and her husband have been at fault, but that doesn’t mean they can’t grow.

“We’re allowed to grow as people and to change but Maci doesn’t allow for anybody to change in her mind,” the former “Teen Mom OG” star told The Sun. “It’s all about Maci and Maci making money and portraying on television that they’re one big happy family when they have skeletons in their closet that they don’t want out there either.”

Standifer then accused Bookout of cutting people out of her life when she doesn’t agree with them. “Maci is all about Maci and anybody that gets in Maci’s way or doesn’t do what Maci wants gets cut out,” the Tennessee native told the outlet.

Edwards Tried to go to Therapy With Bentley

When they were still trying to work on their relationship, Edwards agreed to speak to his son’s counselor, known as “Dr. Ed.” Ewards figured he could get his truth out and Bentley would know his side of the story.

“Hopefully it’ll work out,” he told Standifer during a February episode of “Teen Mom OG.”

“My goal for this is just to get the truth out, the good, bad and the ugly, even if it’s something about me that maybe will be hard to tell him, that way, whether he believes it or not, at least he’s heard it and once you hear it you can never unhear it so, it’ll always be in the back of his mind,” Edwards added.

The Edwards — Ryan, Mackenzie and his parents, Jen and Larry — were fired from “Teen Mom OG” after Larry Edwards lunged at McKinney during the “Teen Mom OG” reunion. They had been discussing Bentley and Edwards’ relationship, with McKinney accusing the Edwards of being harder on their minor grandson than their adult son.

