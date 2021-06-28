Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Posts About ‘Broken Heart’

“Teen Mom OG” alum Mackenzie Edwards talked about having a “broken heart” in a cryptic post shared via Instagram on June 25, per The Sun.

The message, created by Ohkay Designs, read: “We’re all damaged. It’s how we still love with a broken heart that matters.”

It’s not the first time Mackenzie Edwards shared a vague message. A couple of months ago she shared a post that seemed to hint there was a problem in her marriage.

“…she remembered who she was and the game changed,” Mackenzie Edwards shared via Instagram on April 30. She used three emojis — “🖤💥🥊” — as her caption. The message has since been deleted. At the time, rumors that she and her husband Ryan Edwards were on rocky territory began to swirl.

Ryan Edwards and Bookout share 12-year-old son Bentley together. Ryan Edwards is also the father of 2-year-old son Jagger and 1-year-old daughter Stella.

Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards famously said their “I dos” in 2017, with the “Teen Mom OG” dad falling asleep at the wheel on the way to their wedding. His addiction to heroin was later uncovered.

Mackenzie Edwards Denied That She’s Leaving Her Husband

Fans of “Teen Mom OG” know that Ryan Edwards is a recovering drug addict. People like Ryan Edwards’ ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout — as well as Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney — have questioned the Tennessee native’s sobriety. It’s an issue that McKinney spoke about openly on Season 9 of “Teen Mom OG.”

The Edwards have always maintained Bookout’s ex was sober, but fans tend to side with Bookout and McKinney.

In the comment section on one of her Instagram posts, Mackenzie Edwards denied that she was leaving her husband, according to screenshots obtained from a Reddit user.

One fan told the fitness enthusiast that their mother was with an addict and that their life dramatically improved once she left. The person claimed Mackenzie Edwards’ three children “deserve freedom” and they said Ryan Edwards would “never change.” They added that Mackenzie Edwards would likely receive support from Bookout if she did in fact choose to leave her husband.

“Well I’m not leaving and that’s absolutely not what this is about,” the former MTV star said in her reply, according to the screenshots. “I’m so sorry you had to go through that but you have not one clue of how our lives are. I’m sorry that people have been made to believe a certain narrative.”

She then referenced her firing from “Teen Mom OG.”

“But that game is over,” the mother-of-three continued. “I would rather eat my own s*** than to EVER ask for sympathy from people who are so evil it’s sick.”

Bookout Played a Role in the Edwards’ Firings, Reports Claim

After their firey season on “Teen Mom OG,” rumors swirled that Bookout had a hand in getting Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards canned.

“The Edwards were informed that Maci’s reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities,” an insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup in March. “Maci went to production and explained she wanted her story to cover all the parts of her life and no longer focus on Ryan and his family.”

