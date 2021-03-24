Ryan & Mackenzie Edwards Fired by MTV: Report

Teen Mom OG stars Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards were fired by MTV because of Maci Bookout, according to a March 24 report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. Moving forward, Maci wants to focus on other things instead of the drama involving Jen, Larry, Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards.

The Sun first reported that Jen and Larry were out, but didn’t initially confirm if Ryan and Mackenzie had been given the axe too.

The Edwards family didn’t find out their contacts weren’t going to be renewed until March 23, a day before rumors about their exit started to swirl.

“Maci went to production and explained she wanted her story to cover all the parts of her life and no longer focus on Ryan and his family,” an insider told The Ashley. “The Edwards were informed that Maci’s reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities.”

This season has heavily focused on 12-year-old Bentleys strained relationship with his paternal family up until this week when Maci disclosed that she was involved in a local shooting that occurred in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She has her own clothing line Things That Matter (TTM), is an advocate of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and has started to open up about the trauma she endured after the shootout.

Mackenzie & Ryan Were ‘Put Aside’

Mackenzie and Ryan weren’t exactly being fired, which means there is a chance viewers could see them on Teen Mom OG in the future if the show continues to be renewed.

“They were just being set aside right now,” the insider said, adding the men in the family were not pleased. “Ryan and Larry told them not to waste their time coming back to film in the future if they were serious about it.”

During his interview with The Sun, Larry hinted they had all been let go by saying “we, the family” were fired from Teen Mom OG. He was shocked by the decision. “We the family have been let go from the show by the network,” Larry said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Larry, 65, blamed Maci for the dismissal, saying she was “so mad” because the Edwards claimed they hadn’t seen Bentley for one month. “We got in so much trouble,” he told them.

Fans Applauded the Decision

Considering the amount of drama that comes along with the Edwards family, most fans on Reddit and Twitter were happy to hear the family wouldn’t be continuing with the reality show.

People, naturally, had different reasons why they thought it was a good idea for Ryan, Mackenzie, Jen and Larry to no longer appear on the show.

Some people said it would be better for Bentley since his personal life wouldn’t be blasted to the public, others didn’t like that Maci was being blamed.

“I think we all have had our fill of watching high/drunk/whatever Ryan sitting around with his wife and kids and his parents who all ignore the elephant in the room,” swiftdickens shared. “Good riddance.”

“Such a headline reeks of Edwards’ MaciBlaming, to me,” godhelptupelo wrote. “I don’t think Maci has the authority to dictate that the only thing interesting about her (and I mean that in a good way,) even though it’s a negative- is Ryan the waste and his enabling band of dumdums.”

“I think this is a great idea. Maci’s storyline has been the same for over 10 years,” bjr87 said. “By cutting Ryan and his family out they don’t need to get into those conversations with Bentley, that needs to stop being the focus.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

