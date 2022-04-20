Jade Cline’s Boyfriend Breaks Down During Rehab

The tears were flowing when Sean Austin, the partner of “Teen Mom 2” star Jade Cline, met up again after weeks apart.

During his stint at a Texas facility, Cline and their daughter — 3-year-old Kloie — were allowed to visit him. After reconnecting, Cline joined her partner for a therapy session with Austin’s counselor.

Austin and the counselor attempted to explain to Cline why he needed more time at the facility. “For the first 45 days, Sean was not emotionally honest about where he was at,” the counselor said. He added that some of the time Austin spent was in detox and he couldn’t be focused on his healing journey.

Originally, CLine wasn’t pleased to hear Austin was going to stay in Texas longer because she needed help back in Indiana. She is raising Kloie, just bought a new house, and is running her hair salon.

“It’s best for me to be more equipped before I go back out into the real world. I’d rather walk around confident in my ability to handle a situation whether it’s positive or negative,” Austin explained to Cline on the episode of “Teen Mom 2.”

Austin emphasized that he wanted to stay longer. “I’m grateful for the opportunity because now I feel like I actually know who I am,” he said.

Cline stood by her partner. “I’ll always want what’s best for you,” she said.

For the first part of the meeting, fans got to see Kloie jumping into Austin’s arms, ecstatic to see her father again.

Austin Gets Emotional

Austin fought to hold back tears when Cline told him how much she loved him.

“I’ve always love who you were and I always thought you were a great person so I think I’ve always seen who you were and it confused me that you would think who you were wasn’t enough,” she said.

“You’re gonna make me cry,” he answered, as his eyes filled up with tears.

Cline said she was surprised to see how emotional Austin became during their meeting.

“I honestly just was overtaken with emotions seeing Sean,” she said during a confessional. “He’s healing for himself. He’s healing to be a better parent, to be a better dad, just to be a better person. It makes me hopeful there is a better future.”

Cline Is Happy to Be Authentic With Fans

Let's get into an all-new episode of #TeenMom2 RIGHT NOW on MTV! 📺 💖 pic.twitter.com/XtmSZViJTi — MTV (@MTV) April 20, 2022

Cline said she has been receiving a lot of messages from fans who praised her for being open about her family’s battle with addiction.

“My dms are flooding with so many messages w people sharing their stories that are similar to mine and I f*** with that so hard lol my life isn’t perfect and it would be wack asf to pretend it was or hide s***. “Perfect” lives arnt relatable nor real lol,” she tweeted on April 18.

In an Instagram stories message, Cline said she and Austin were transparent about their situation because they wanted to help other people.

“The messages and comments I’m getting from fans in amazing,” she said. “Sharing our journey has been so hard bc some people do not have empathy.. sharing this recovery journey was one of the hardest things me and Sean has done but we did it to help others.”

“Addiction is a lot more common than people make it out to be. I hope shedding light on our situation helps others in their journey,” the mother-of-one continued. “Thank you for supporting us and following our story.”