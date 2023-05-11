‘Teen Mom’ Star Reveals Unexpected Twin

“Teen Mom” star Sean Austin had fans seeing double after he shared a photo of his twin brother Brendon on his Instagram Story earlier this week.

“For those who don’t know, this is my twin brother,” he wrote alongside a video of his twin taking a nap. He then zoomed in his brother’s face to show the resemblance between him and his sibling. He included his brother’s Instagram handle in the post.

“It’s sad how many pictures I actually take,” Brendon’s Instagram bio reads. His account is currently private.

Fans React to Video of Sean’s Twin

After Sean posted the video, a fan shared a screenshot of the post on Reddit. Fans were surprised to learn that Sean had a twin brother.

“I had NO IDEA!! I’ve never even heard him speak of a twin,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Wow, that’s crazy. I had no idea. No wonder Sean has to deal with some crazy rumors. It could be his twin 😂,” a second user joked.

“Wow. This is the most interesting thing we’ve learned about Sean. I can’t compute it,” a third user added.

“Sean is the most mysterious cast member, I swear. We know so little about him,” a fourth user wrote.

A fifth Reddit user agreed that Sean is a mysterious character on “Teen Mom.” They wrote in a reply, “Yep all I know [about Sean] is that he had an addiction problem+ likes to play video games.”

Fans were first introduced to Sean Austin as the boyfriend of Jade Cline on “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.” Sean later joined the cast of “Teen Mom 2” alongside Jade after Jenelle Evans’s departure from the franchise.

On “Teen Mom,” fans watched as Sean navigated his struggles with addiction and his relationship with Jade.

Sean Opens Up About Recovery on Instagram

In the past, Sean has been open with fans about his struggles with addiction.

In April 2022, Sean took to Instagram after returning home from rehab to update fans on his recovery journey. The “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” star shared photos of him reuniting with Jade and their daughter Kloie alongside a moving caption.

“Being away from my family for 4 months (120 days), was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” he began. “But it also gave me my life back, it gave my daughter her father back, and it gave @jadecline_ her man back.”

He continued, “Recovery is a journey that you can NOT travel alone. Asking someone for help is not an easy thing to do, but it’s the right thing to do. So for any and everyone out there who [is] struggling with addiction, it’s ok to ask for help, it’s ok if you don’t know who to ask, just start asking for help, as long as you have the ability to be honest with yourself, and admit to yourself that you have a problem, then you have the ability to recover.”

He ended the post with a few hashtags related to recovery, including “sobriety” and “willing.”