‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Shares Uplifting Message About His Sobriety

“Teen Mom 2” star Sean Austin took to Instagram on April 20 to share an uplifting message following his stint in rehab.

Over the years, viewers have watched Austin struggle with substance abuse issues on “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” The MTV star is now speaking out about his sobriety journey and encouraging his followers struggling with addiction to seek help.

Sean Austin’s Heartfelt Message

In an April 20 Instagram post, Sean shared a series of photos of him with his girlfriend, “Teen Mom” star Jade Cline, and their daughter, Kloie, alongside a lengthy caption.

“Being away from my family for 4 months (120days), was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. But it also gave me my life back, it gave my daughter her father back, and it gave [Jade] her man back,” he wrote in the caption.

“Recovery is a journey that you can NOT travel alone,” he continued. “Asking someone for help is not an easy thing to do, but it’s the right thing to do. So for any and everyone out there who [is] struggling with addiction, it’s ok to ask for help, it’s ok if you don’t know who to ask, just start asking for help, as long as you have the ability to be honest with yourself, and admit to yourself that you have a problem, then you have the ability to recover.”

Austin’s Instagram followers fled to the comment section to congratulate the MTV star on his commitment to sobriety.

“So proud of you,” one Instagram user wrote. “Recovery ain’t easy to do. It’s a hard process but worth it ❤️.”

“Congratulations 🙌 I hope you continue to enjoy this beautiful life, sober. You got this 👏,” another user commented.

The official “Teen Mom” Instagram account also commented on the post with a simple red heart emoji.

Sean Austin Opens up About Addiction

Austin spoke candidly about his addiction in a March 2022 Instagram Q&A.

According to The Sun, Austin answered various questions from fans, touching on everything from rehab to his experience rewatching “Teen Mom” episodes.

In one clip from his story, he revealed that rehab helped him find himself.

“That’s who I need to find at the end of the day was myself and come to terms with things that I haven’t [come] to terms with and get s*** of my chest,” he said. “I didn’t know I needed to get off my chest and unbury everything I’ve buried for so long.”

He also responded to a fan who asked if it was “triggering” watching old episodes of “Teen Mom 2.”

“No,” he replied, “”It has me shook though because I’m like, ‘damn, I actually thought I had it hidden well. I actually thought that I had everybody fooled.'”

He went on to say that rewatching the old episodes is a “good reminder” of how far he’s come in his sobriety journey.

“It’s a perfect example of what I don’t want to look like and what I don’t want to be portrayed as,” he said. “It’s a good reminder that I’m in a better spot right now and I don’t have to live like that anymore.”

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.