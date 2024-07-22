’16 and Pregnant’ Star’s Cause of Death Is Revealed

The cause of “16 & Pregnant” star Sean Garinger’s February 28 death has been revealed.

According to TMZ, the Raleigh, North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office reported Garinger’s “official cause of death is blunt force injury to the head” from an ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) accident. The publication reported that Garinger’s “skull was fractured in multiple places” following the incident, which occurred on his and his mother, Mary Hobbs’ Boone, North Carolina property.

Garinger was 20 years old at the time of his death.

Hobbs shared details about her son’s death in a February 2024 interview with The U.S. Sun.

“He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park. He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud,” said Hobbs.

She recalled running “to neighbors trying to get someone to help [her] get the ATV off of him.”

“No one answered. I ran back to him. By that time, I realized he wasn’t alive anymore,” said Hobbs. “I just laid next to him until the ambulance showed up.”

Hobbs also stated she has had difficulty following her son’s death.

“There was a huge part of my heart that died with my son on Wednesday. He was my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left,” said Hobbs.

Sean Garinger’s Ex-Girlfriend, Selena Gutierrez, Opened up About His Death in a March 2024 Interview

Garinger’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Dareli, 3, and Esmi, 23-months, Selena Gutierrez, opened up about his death in a March 2024 interview with Daily Mail.

She said that she and Garinger “weren’t on the best of best terms” at the time of his death. The mother of two stated that she would get updates about Garinger from Hobbs or her sisters.

“We had finally got on with our lives. We never really talked one on one, it was always through my sisters or his mom and he was doing better. He was over 200 days sober. He had just come to visit the girls a week prior [in Colorado],” said Gutierrez.

According to Gutierrez, Hobbs had let her know that “he was happier than ever to see” their daughters. She also stated that she felt heartbroken for Hobbs.

“The girls loved him. He was planning to come back and see them on his own,” said Gutierrez. “I know he was in school. He had got out of rehab and moved with his mom to Carolina. My heart aches for her. I wish we had got to have one more good conversation about everything.”

Gutierrez also shared she was shocked when her sister revealed Hobbs had died in February 2024.

“She just looked at me and said ‘Sean’s gone.’ I was like ‘What do you mean?’ She said ‘Sean’s dead.’ I remember just being in shock saying, ‘No way, you’re lying.” She was like ‘No, [Sean’s mom] just called me,'” recalled Gutierrez.

Gutierrez also stated that she is extremely upset about the death of Garinger.

“No matter the circumstances that was my kids’ father. Not only was I with him for nine plus years, he was my first love, my first everything and we had two beautiful daughters that I’ll always be grateful for,” said Gutierrez. ‘They didn’t deserve this they need their daddy. I don’t know how I’m going to tell them when they get older.”

Selena Gutierrez Discussed Sean Garinger’s Relationship With His Mother

Gutierrez discussed the nature of Garinger’s relationship with his mother during a 2021 episode of “16 & Pregnant.” She explained that she and Garinger were in a long-distance relationship until she became pregnant with Dareli. Gutierrez stated that Garinger felt conflicted about moving away from his mother, who lived in Texas, because she suffered from chronic pain.

During an interview on the “16 & Pregnant” season 6 episode, Hobbs explained that she “had a surgery to correct an injury on [her] jaw” in 2016.

“During the surgery, the trigeminal nerve on both sides of my face were damaged and it is, by far, the worst pain to live in,” said Hobbs. “I’ve been in years of being in the hospital. Treatment. Medications. And now, my only option is to figure out how to live on my own. Or go pick up medication to end my life.”

Garinger also discussed his mother’s condition during the “16 & Pregnant” episode.

“It’s called the suicide disease because people who are usually diagnosed with it, they don’t really last like two years,” said Garinger. “Because they can’t even handle the pain. So being here it feels like I’m betraying my mom. I know that, like, I need to be here for my baby, but, like, in my eyes, like, I’m always going to have my baby, like, I should be in Texas, like, helping my mom with what she needs help with right now.”

Selena Gutierrez Explained Why She Moved Back With Her Family in Colorado

Gutierrez shared that she and Dareli had moved to Arizona with Hobbs and Garinger in a 2021 interview with MTV. She explained why she decided to return to Colorado.

“I like that here I have all my family. And that’s one thing I didn’t have in Arizona. I mainly wanted to come back so I could be with all my family,” said Gutierrez. “Arizona was really boring, kind of. Because it was just me and Mary and Sean all the time. So whenever Sean would be at work, it would be me and the baby alone all the time.”

Gutierrez also shared she wanted to inspire other mothers who had children at a young age.

“I just want to pursue my career. I just want to show other teen moms that it’s possible — like you can still do things even having a kid so young,” said Gutierrez.