Snooki Reacts to Mean Girl Accusations by ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star

Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi issued a string of tweets in response to Bad Girls Club star Angela Babicz, who accused the “It’s Happening” podcast host of mean girl behavior in a YouTube video on February 16.

Angela, 30, appeared on TRL with some of the Jersey Shore crew in 2018. She had been so excited since she grew up watching the show, but the meeting with Snooki left her feeling “disappointed” and now shaped the way Angela interacts with her own fans.

At the end of the day, Angela said the pint-sized reality star was “just shitty.” Angela wanted her fans to know that they can come up to her in public whenever they want and they never have to be shy around her.

Angela, who has appeared on MTV shows like Ex on the Beach and The Challenge, said she was probably “filling in” for Jenni “JWoww” Farley on TRL because JWoww “couldn’t make it.” Everyone was “super nice” to Angela–except for Snooki–who seemed perturbed that Angela was invited.

Anglea claimed the self-proclaimed meatball refused to shake her hand–and this was before the pandemic. “She was kind of annoyed that I was there,” the MTV alum explained, as first cited by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“She was super rude and then I guess she didn’t want me hanging out with them before the show, so I had to go into a separate dressing room to wait and she didn’t realize that I could hear her talking about me from this dressing room,” she continued. “It was so, so awkward because then I had to go on stage with her and do the show with her.”

Heavy reached out to Angela to find out why she was speaking out about Snooki nearly three years later after the incident and if she would like an apology from the Jersey Shore alum. The reality star didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

Snooki Cropped Angela Out of the TRL Promo Photo

The BGC star said everything on stage was fine. But things became uncomfortable again when MTV sent them stills of the interview to promote their appearance on their social media pages. Angela posted the full photo that was given to her, which showed Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Magro, Snooki and Angela laughing on a couch together. In Snooki’s IG version, she cut Angela out.

“I just remember being so disappointed meeting her because I had been watching her for so many years and she just wasn’t friendly,” Angela revealed. “I like to show the utmost respect for everyone because I know what it’s like to meet someone who is just shitty.”

In an attempt to defend herself, Snooki told her followers on Twitter that she didn’t think she offended Angela by cutting her out of the picture. “I didn’t post her in the pic because I was just posting the cast of my show,” she tweeted on February 16. “I didn’t think it was a big deal.”

Snooki, who revealed she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, shared Angela’s video on her Twitter feed and said she doesn’t hold any negative feelings toward Angela. “I remember this day to a tee and I’m not sure how i wasn’t friendly? I thought she was chill,” she tweeted.

Snooki Said She Was ‘Friendly’ to Angela

I remember this day to a tee and I’m not sure how i wasn’t friendly? I thought she was chill. https://t.co/aekhHAkopF — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 17, 2021

Snooki, 33, was unsure what she had done to offend Angela, saying she was friendly to her.

“We were all friendly to each other on the couch so idk what i did to her,” she wrote, responding to someone who said Angelina made it seem like Snooki cursed her out. “LOL that def didn’t happen.”

Since it was posted by Snooki, Angela’s video has garnered nearly 100,000 views.

In addition to answering questions about Angela’s YouTube video, Snooki has been sharing updates about her battle with the coronavirus. The star revealed she still doesn’t have her sense of taste or smell, but that she’s starting to feel better.

“It’s day 3 and still nada,” she said about not being able to smell or taste. “I know some people who are 6 months in and it still didn’t come back.”

But the hardest part about having the virus was having to isolate from her husband and three children. “It’s the worst part!” Snooki tweeted. “Can’t wait to cuddle my munchkins when it’s safe.”

READ NEXT: Snooki Reveals Why She Can’t Go Back to ‘Jersey Shore’ Right Now