Sophia Abraham Reveals Her ‘Boyfriend’

Sophia Abraham, the 13-year-old daughter of “Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham, went to Build-A-Bear with one of her friends.

Fans on Reddit assumed the person was the teenager’s boyfriend and gushed over Sophia finding her first.

“He got me a build a bear plushie ❤️❤️❤️,” Sophia wrote on Instagram, where she posted a video about the experience. She picked out the “Toothless” dragon from the film “How to Train Your Dragon.”

She paired the video with the song “Radio” by Lana Del Rey.

The lyrics say:

“Now my life is sweet like cinnamon

Like a f***ing dream I’m living in

Baby love me cause I’m playing on the radio Pick me up and take me like a vitamin

‘Cause my body’s sweet like sugar venom oh yeah

Baby love me cause I’m playing on the radio”

Sophia wore a black T-shirt, and black cargo pants and paired her outfit with platform heels from Dolls Kill. She’s still sporting two purple streaks down the side of her face and a septum piercing, which she got on her birthday in February.

Fans Loved Seeing Sophia’s Video

Sophia’s TikTok garnered more than 1.2 million views as fans flocked to the teen’s social media page. An original poster downloaded the clip and posted it to Reddit, where hundreds of fans talked about the event. A majority of people said Sophia looked “cute” and like she was having “fun.”

“Sophia has a boyfriend who took her to Build a Bear 🥺,” an original poster said.

“The teen mom kids have now had a boyfriend before I have … I’m going to puke,” reads one of the most popular comments, with more than 100 upvotes.

“Well that’s just adorable. Also, does this make anyone else feel old as hell?” a third said.

Abraham also chimed in, writing, “Too cute” on her daughter’s TikTok video.

Abraham Has Suggested Reading for Anyone Who Dates Her Daughter

On Instagram, Abraham showed off a series of books that people should read if they want to go out with Sophia.

“If you date my daughter, you’re getting some 12-step books,” Abraham said, according to a recording shared on Reddit.

“I would highly recommend getting your daughter’s boyfriend ‘King Baby,’ ‘The Twelve Steps of Shame’ and Emmet Fox’s ‘The Sermon on the Mount: The Key to Sucess in Life.’ Only the best and hopefully that boyfriend turns out okay.”

Abraham went to rehab in March for a 28-day stint.

The “Teen Mom” alum was arrested in January on suspicion of misdemeanor assault after she was accused of hitting a security guard at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood, California, TMZ reported.

At her arraignment in June, Abraham pleaded not guilty to a battery on a peace officer or police officer charge, In Touch Weekly wrote.

Her pretrial hearing was set for September 2.

Abraham’s attorney, Kia Feyzjou, told In Touch Weekly the Hollywood club could be liable.

“Negligent investigation and training by the security staff at Grandmaster Recorders led to this unfortunate arrest,” Feyziou told In Touch.

“This business will face civil and potentially criminal liabilities for their actions. A citizen’s arrest is not without risks and dangers,” he added to In Touch. “Security staff clearly failed to exercise safety considerations when they decided to become the heroes of the night.”