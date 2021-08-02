Sophia Abraham Says ‘Get Help’ After Mom’s Butt Injections

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham caused a stir on social media after she shared a video to TikTok on July 31 that showed her getting butt injections. Her 12-year-old daughter, Sophia, took to the comment section under her mom’s post on Instagram to defend the “Teen Mom OG” alum.

“I HAVE THE BEST WOMAN AS MOM, who. Is everything and more and I totally think my mom is body goals,” Sophia Abraham wrote. “Health and happiness is #1 for moms who work so hard. For all who act like you can speak for me go get mental help.”

“You’re not her child but you wish you were,” she continued. “Sorry you’re damaged by your parents but I’m not. SAVE THIS IN YOUR PHONE SO YOU DON’T FORGET.”

Farrah Abraham, 30, responded to her daughter’s comment, saying: “<3 you. Best daughter ever.”

The video showed the former MTV personality getting filler in her derriere. She tagged AFL Beauty Bar, a medical spa that has offices in Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta. She appeared in the clip with Fatema Love, whose Instagram bio says she is the CEO of the beauty bar.

“Booty check!” Farrah Abraham said at the beginning of the video.

She wore a jean jacket and gold thong for the clip.

“Look at that side actions, don’t be jealous,” the mother-of-one said after the procedure was completed. “The cowgirl’s ready for some horse riding.”

Farrah Abraham Said She’s ‘Evolved’ Since ‘Teen Mom’

In a post the following day, Farrah Abraham answered a popular question that her followers have: Do you wish you were still on “Teen Mom”? They also wanted to know why she doesn’t keep in contact with the people with whom she started the show, like Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell Baltierra.

“I think standing up for women & children is more important than TV,” she wrote. “I don’t need to be stuck struggling on tv, I’ve evolved. I met the girls when you met them, I lost the love of my life, they were in a different place.”

Farrah Abraham was referring to Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood. He died in a 2008 car accident before Sophia was born. He was 18 years old.

The “Teen Mom alum, who was wearing a Harvard sweatshirt, added that she was studying to get into law school. “P.s. finishing summer semester finals & studying for LSAT,” Farrah Abraham wrote. “Teen Moms are smart & talented.”

Some Fans Are Worried About Sophia

When Sophia Abraham went live on TikTok, it sparked alarm for some fans. They were worried about her pre-teen daughter, and talking about “Saving Sophia.”

“Oh my God is that like ‘Saving Private Ryan,'” Farrah Abraham said, mocking viewers. “Did I miss the show? That’s what I thought. I just wanted to confuse you all.”

One Reddit user said the “Teen Mom OG” alum needed “serious help.”

“She is SOOOOO delusional omg like how is she even taking care or herself at this point,” they another said. “She needs to be in a home lol.”

“Farrah should worry about saving her daughter from exposure to her ‘private life,” a third viewer added.

