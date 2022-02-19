Sophia Abraham Releases Rare Statement About Farrah

“Teen Mom OG” kid Sophia Abraham sided with her mother, again, after Farrah Abraham responded to “Family Reunion” being renewed for a second season.

Abraham, 30, claimed she was responsible for increasing the ratings of the show. She shared a screenshot of a story from The Sun, with a headline that says the series was renewed after Abraham quit and “slammed MTV as ‘abusive’& manipulative.’”

“Truly amazing what I can do for a failing show – All the best,” Abraham wrote, sharing the post to her Instagram story.

Sophia then took a screenshot of her mother’s message and added some words of her own: “My mom did it again .. no surprise.”

Sophia Has Spoken Out About Her Mom Before

Displeased with how she’s coming off on “Family Reunion, Abraham said she was quitting “Teen Mom” for good and blamed her actions on poor editing.

In the first episode she was in, co-star Amber Portwood sat down with Abraham to try to calm her down after she got into a fight with Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton. But Abraham just claimed MTV was trying to make Portwood look good.

“The social team on this post took this to another level for rebranding of Amber. You didn’t see Gary behind me watching Amber, you didn’t see her hypocritical statement she mad after this,” she wrote on the “Teen Mom” Instagram page.

“This is disturbing the world doesn’t see a true female perspective to know who your actually watching,” Abraham continued. “I wish Amber the best but I will not tolerate blatant manipulation of what the reality is. I hope Amber finds refuge in the ‘I hate farrah pit’ power trip. Denial is real on this show.”

Sophia added in some words of her own: “My mom is beyond this show. These other moms are hideous inside and out.”

Sophia Posted a Lengthy Statement After Abraham First Quit ‘Teen Mom’

Sophia publicly spoke out in defense of Abraham for one of the first times when Abraham first revealed she was going to quit “Teen Mom” after her fights with Wharton and Floyd, where she faced racism accusations after she referred to Wharton as “ghetto.”

“My mom deserves to surround herself with better people, better work surroundings, and I never want to be associated with bad people like this,” Sophia wrote on Instagram.

Sophia continued, “These hateful people don’t even deserve to be in my moms eye sight. No one should be treated like this for over a decade. I’m her blessing out of this show and the rest of the show is in shambles. Our lives our far greater than this show.”

Not everyone was convinced Sophia actually wrote the message. Some people suspected Abraham penned the note on her daughter’s page.

Abraham thanked her daughter for writing a response. “SOPHIA I love you, I’m grateful God gave me you! It breaks my heart the struggles we go through because of this show and thank you for writing this but you did not need to waste your time on this facade of a show,” she wrote in the comments section.

