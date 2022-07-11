PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Shares Pics of Baby’s Health Struggle

“Teen Mom” alum Taylor Selfridge shared a series of photos via TikTok on July 7 that showed her second daughter, Maya Grace, in the hospital. Maya was born with Tricuspid Atresia, a form of congenital heart disease.

Selfridge’s 20-second video started out with a photo that showed her crying. She showed some pictures of her pregnant belly before adding a short clip of Maya’s birth. The next pictures depicted Maya in the hospital, with Selfridge rubbing the newborn’s chest. The montage finishes with photos of Maya being brought home to connect with her sisters, 2-year-old Mila and 5-year-old Ryder K.

Mila is Selfridge’s eldest daughter with her boyfriend, “The Challenge” star Cory Wharton, and Ryder is Wharton’s daughter with “Teen Mom” star Cheyenne Floyd.

Selfridge added a brief caption to her TikTok video, writing: “My little heart baby 🥹 ❤️ #wegotthis #chdawarness #tricuspidatresia”

The MTV personality disabled the comments on the video, which amassed more than 46,000 views and more than 5,000 likes.

Selfridge & Wharton Have Been Open About Maya’s Health Struggles

It took Selfridge and Wharton nearly a week to address fans after Maya’s birth. They weren’t sure if they wanted to disclose her health battle but ultimately decided to share their baby’s medical issues to help other parents who have a child with congenital heart disease.

Selfridge opened up further about Maya’s health condition in a YouTube video, saying they found out Maya had a problem with her heart when Selfridge was 22 weeks pregnant.

“They basically called us and told us that the lower right side of the baby’s heart… The right side of the baby’s heart was concerning,” she said, talking through tears. “After that, they didn’t tell us what it was like; we didn’t know what it was yet. And so, I had, like, a week before they were going to give me another anatomy [scan] and an echo [echocardiogram].”

“And then I had another anatomy scan, then basically they found a name for it,” Selfridge continued. “It’s called ‘tricuspid atresia.’ So, basically, the lower right side of her heart didn’t form properly. It’s smaller.”

Maya Might Need 3 Surgeries To Fix Her Heart

Wharton shared a lengthy update via Instagram, writing that Maya could need three surgeries before she’s 5 years old to fix the issues with her heart.

Maya had her first surgery days after she was born.

“With her condition it requires another two open heart surgeries one being at 4-6 months old and the next not being till she’s 3 or 4 years old,” Wharton wrote. “Right now we are all trying to stay positive.”

Wharton promised he and his family would take care of his youngest daughter.

“We are always right by your side,” he said. “I’m so proud of you for going thru all this. You have a story, and we can’t wait to watch your personality blossom, and I can’t wait for you to meet your sisters they have SOOOO MUCH love for you ❤️❤️ and they both are going to be incredible big sisters to you 👯‍♀️.”