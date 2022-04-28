Taylor Selfridge Drops Baby Name Clue

“Teen Mom OG” star Cory Wharton and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge announced they are expecting a second child together in a March 2022 Instagram post. Since then, Taylor has kept details about her pregnancy under wraps, but a recent change to her Instagram bio caught the attention of fans.

The “Ex on the Beach” star previously had “Mama to [Mila Mae Wharton]” in her bio, but she recently edited it to include “& MGW.”

“Teen Mom OG” fans quickly noticed the change and speculated that MGW might be the baby’s initials.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to Taylor Changing Her Bio

Fans took to Reddit to share their theories on the recent bio change.

One Reddit user shared a screenshot of Taylor’s Instagram profile with the title, “it looks like Taylor put the new baby’s initials in her bio. Any guesses on the name and gender?”

“Teen Mom” viewers wasted no time responding to the post with their guesses.

“If it’s a boy, the name will almost certainly be Mason, Mathias, or Matteo,” one Reddit user responded.

“Miles Gavin Wharton. Have no idea lol,” another user wrote. “I think it’s a boy.”

“Maddox Grey Wharton,” a third user suggested.

Taylor recently made another update to her bio. She removed the “G,” so it now appears “Mama to [Mila Mae Wharton] & MW.”

Cory Wharton & Taylor Selfridge Accidentally Drop Gender Clue

“Teen Mom” star Cory Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, announced they are expecting a second child in a March 5 Instagram post.

In the post, Cory and his two daughters, Ryder, whom he shares with “Teen Mom” star Cheyenne Floyd, and Mila, whom he shares with Taylor Selfridge, are smiling, and Taylor is holding up a sonogram.

“To the newest member of the family 👶🏽: June 8th,” Cory wrote in the caption. “We will welcome a new member to the family! I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my 31st birthday. Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you’re gonna do the same ❤️.”

Fans were quick to point out a small detail in the photo that led them to believe the couple is expecting a boy. They noticed that Mila’s hand was covered in a blue substance.

“Do I see blue on Milas hand,” one fan wrote.

Another fan replied, “Yep. You would think that would [have] been edited out. I hope they have a boy!”

Another fan suggested that the blue stain on Mila’s hand may be from a gender reveal.

Cory and Taylor have yet to confirm the gender of their baby, so fans will have to wait for the official announcement.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

