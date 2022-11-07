Taylor Selfridge Shares New Photo of Daughter Maya

On November 6, “Teen Mom OG” alum Taylor Selfridge shared a photo of her daughter Maya looking happy and healthy on Instagram.

Taylor welcomed Maya with longterm boyfriend Cory Wharton on June 1, 2022. Shortly after Maya’s birth, Cory revealed to fans on Instagram that his daughter had been diagnosed with a congenital heart disease called tricuspid atresia. According to the CDC, tricuspid atresia is “a birth defect of the heart where the valve that controls blood flow from the right upper chamber of the heart to the right lower chamber of the heart doesn’t form at all.”

Last month, Cory asked fans to pray for his daughter in an October 18 Instagram post. He told fans that Maya had her “big open heart surgery” coming up at the end of October and asked fans to keep his family in their thoughts.

Fans were delighted to see that baby Maya looked healthy in Taylor’s November 6 post.

The former “Teen Mom” star shared three photos of Maya smiling ear-to-ear. She captioned the post, “Maya ❤️‍🔥.”

‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to New Photo of Maya

Fans commented on the November 6 post, letting Taylor know that they are happy Maya is doing well.

“Aww she’s such a cutie… glad she’s doing well,” one fan wrote.

“She looks so healthy and happy!! 🙌🏼♥️,” another Instagram user commented.

“Strong little girl 💪🏼. Glad she’s doing well,” a third user wrote.

Fans Think Maya Is Taylor’s ‘Mini-Me’

Some fans couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between Taylor and Maya. Fans commented on the post calling the mother-and-daughter twins.

“So cute she looks so much like you,” one fan wrote.

“OMG a mini Taylor 😍❤️,” another Instagram user commented.

“She’s so cute! And clearly your mini-me 😍💗,” a third user wrote.

“Mamas twin for sure ❤️,” a fourth user added.

Why Was Taylor Fired From MTV?

According to People, MTV cut ties with Taylor in June 2020 after racially insensitive tweets from her past resurfaced.

The network released a statement to People confirming the news.

“MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice,” they wrote in the statement to People.

People reported in June 2020 that shortly after the news of Taylor’s firing became public, Cory took to Instagram Live to update fans on how Taylor was handling the situation.

“Taylor is strong and she’s pulling through and I’m super proud of her,” he said in a June 2020 Instagram Live, according to People. “I feel like she’s apologized for this many times on the network and she’s probably going to have to continue to apologize.”

The “Teen Mom OG” star then went on to defend his girlfriend’s character.

“I know this girl better than anyone else,” he told fans, according to People. “When you see somebody that you love being painted a certain way and that’s not who she is, it’s hard, man, it’s tough.”

“All I’m asking Is that you hold everybody accountable. If you want to go down this route, I just hope they hold everybody accountable,” he added, People reported.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

