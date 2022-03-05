‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Girlfriend Is Pregnant

Congratulations are in order for “Teen Mom OG” star Cory Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge. The couple announced their are expecting their second child on June 8.

“We will welcome a new member to the family! I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my 31st birthday,” Wharton wrote. “Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you’re gonna do the same.”

“Throughout the years the satisfaction I get from raising my two lil girls is unmatched . The joy that they bring me, the excitement is unmatched. I truthfully feel like God has put me in a position that I’m so lucky & blessed to be in,” he wrote. “As a kid my dad wasn’t able to be around, and I feel like that’s why I try and give you girls EVERYTHING that I have. I can’t wait to watch you grow with your sisters Ryder & Mila.”

In November 2021, Wharton revealed he would be quitting “The Challenge,” an MTV competition show so he could spend time with his family. Selfridge might have known she was pregnant then.

Selfridge was fired from “Teen Mom OG” in June 2020 over “past racist statements.”

Wharton Promised His New Baby They Would Be Loved

Wharton, 30, shares a 5-year-old daughter, Ryder K, with his ex, “Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd. His second daughter, 1-year-old Mila, is from his relationship with Selfridge.

Wharton said his third child would be loved by their sisters. “I’m telling you right now both those girls love you so much,” he wrote.

The former “Challenge” star also penned a special message for his girlfriend.

“Taylor, I don’t know too many people to put up with me for as long as you have 😂 but no seriously, I love you bby & I can’t wait to start this adventure with you and continue to build this family up,” he said.

The MTV personality finished his post by showing love for his supporters. “I also wanna say thank you to my support system those ppl know who you are just know I love you all and I appreciate it everything you do for me,” Wharton wrote.

Selfridge Said She Was ‘Meant’ to Be a Mother

In an announcement on her own Instagram page, Selfridge said she couldn’t believe her daughter, Mila, was about to be a big sister.