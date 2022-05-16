Taylor Selfridge Shows off Baby Bump Weeks Before Due Date

‘Teen Mom OG’ alum Taylor Selfridge showed off her baby bump in a recent photoshoot posted to Instagram. The MTV star posed in a nude-colored dress with cut-outs near her ribcage, revealing a little skin.

In one photo, Taylor’s daughter, Mila, is kissing her mom’s belly while wearing an off-white two-piece set and a flower crown.

Taylor wrote in the caption, “Only 3ish weeks left until Mila is officially a big sister 🥺. I’m emotional because she still feels like a baby to me but she’s growing up so fast.”

“She doesn’t know she’s going to have a little sibling yet she just knows ‘baby’ in mommy’s tummy 😭,” Taylor continued. “I love you so much Mila [and] I can’t wait to see you as a big sister. You’ll always always always be mommy’s baby 🤍.”

Mila’s dad and Taylor’s longtime boyfriend, Cory Wharton, commented on the post, writing, “my loves.”

Taylor also included Cory’s daughter Ryder in the shoot. Ryder posed alongside Taylor and Mila in one photo wearing an adorable off-white ruffle dress.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Guess the Baby’s Gender

Ever since Cory and Taylor announced they were expecting another baby, fans have been speculating about the gender.

When the couple announced the pregnancy via Instagram in March, fans were quick to point a small detail in the photo that led them to believe the couple is expecting a boy. They noticed that Mila’s hand was covered in a blue substance.

Neither Cory nor Taylor has confirmed the gender, but that hasn’t stopped fans from searching for clues.

“Teen Mom” fans commented on Taylor’s recent Instagram post with their guesses about the baby’s gender.

“100% you’re having a boy! You’re stunning,” one fan wrote.

“It’s probably another girl but I’m team boy,” another fan commented.

“I feel like it’s another girl bc they haven’t announced yet,” a third user weighed in. “You know Cory wouldn’t be able to keep that secret.”

“Has to be a boy! Look at that glow you have going on,” a fourth user added.

“She is carrying it high so it’s a girl,” a fifth user pointed out.

Other fans admitted the anticipation of the gender reveal is “killing” them.

“I’m dying with curiosity!!!!!! Boy or girl….,” one fan commented.

“What are you having the anticipation is killing me y’all,” another user wrote.

Cheyenne Floyd Shares New Photo of Ryder

“Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd shared a new photo of her daughter, Ryder, on Instagram.

The five-year-old looked adorable in the May 15 post. She wore a t-shirt with pink checkered shorts and pink face paint.

Cheyenne captioned the post, “Rydie clearly won’t stop growing up 😂 . She’s looking forward to summer break.What are some of things you guys are planning for your little ones?! 💓💕💖.”

Fans fled to the comment section to comment their thoughts on the photo.

“Freakin cutie💕,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Such a beautiful girl ❤️,” another user commented.

“She is a beautiful little girl,” a third user added. “Love her curls.”

